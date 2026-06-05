Kandi Koated Konfessions: Kandi Says THIS Is The Hardest Part Of Her Divorce, Offers Opinion On Porsha Williams' New Relationship

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Kandi Burruss was an open book during her candid appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on June 4, offering up some Kandi Koated konfessions on multiple topics. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up to her former Bravo boss about the most challenging part of finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Todd Tucker, and her thoughts on former castmate Porsha Williams’ new relationship. Burruss also shared an update on her daughter Riley Burruss’ future plans and revealed her concerns about how reality TV fame could impact her daughter’s law career ambitions.

Kandi Burruss Reveals the Most Difficult Part of Dividing Assets with Todd Tucker.

While many celebrity divorces become drawn-out legal battles, Burruss revealed that her split from Tucker was relatively straightforward thanks to one important document: a prenuptial agreement.

Speaking with Cohen, Burruss explained that most of their financial arrangements had already been established long before the marriage ended.

“There was only one thing that we had to go back and forth about that wasn’t already agreed to in the pre-nup,” Burruss told Andy during the live interview. Source: Kandi Burruss and Todd | Paras Griffin / Paras Griffin

Surprisingly, the lone sticking point wasn’t a home, business, or investment portfolio; it was their coveted Atlanta Hawks courtside seats.

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For basketball fans, floor seats are among the most exclusive tickets in sports. Contracts are notoriously difficult to secure, and once they’re gone, opportunities to obtain them are rare.

The former couple eventually reached a compromise that allows Tucker to purchase half of Burruss’ annual tickets until he is able to secure his own floor-seat contract.

“Apparently, it was a big deal because there are no floor seats left to get contracts for,” Burruss joked.

According to Essence, beyond their marriage, Burruss and Tucker built an impressive business empire together. The pair co-produced stage productions, including A Mother’s Love, which eventually expanded into a national tour. Together, they launched live shows, theatrical ventures, and multiple production projects, making their relationship as much a business partnership as a marriage.

“He and I, we work together, so obviously we bought a lot of things because we were successful together. The things that we purchased together in our companies’ name together, we had to split that equally, so it’s fair,” Burruss continued.

According to Burruss, assets held jointly through their business ventures were divided evenly, while the prenup dictated the distribution of everything else.

Kandi Reacts to Porsha Williams’ New Romance.

The conversation later shifted to fellow #RHOA alum Porsha Williams, whose budding romance with celebrity barber Sway McKinney has become a hot topic among Bravo fans.

Given the complicated history between Burruss and Williams, Cohen naturally wanted to know how Burruss felt about the relationship. Despite years of ups and downs between the former co-stars, Burruss had nothing but positive words for Williams.

Source: Charlse Sykes / Bravo

“The funny thing with Porsha is like when she decides that she wants to do something seriously, then she goes all out for it, you know? So yes, I’m happy for it. Did I see it coming? Openly? No, I didn’t see it [coming].”

The comment was especially noteworthy considering the pair’s tumultuous history.

Longtime RHOA viewers will remember the explosive fallout between Burruss and Williams during Season 9, when accusations about sexuality and relationships dominated their storyline. At the time, Williams allegedly suggested Burruss was secretly interested in women, prompting Burruss to fire back during a confessional.

“Everybody knows that she hooks up with girls from time to time,” Kandi told Bravo producers at the time, according to PEOPLE. “I know it, she knows it, she knows I know it. Baby girl — we in the same boat together. It’s like she and I have shared a secret that nobody else knew. I’ve never said anything, not even to my closest friends. But you only want to tell one part of the secret?”

Nearly a decade later, it appears the drama is firmly in the rearview mirror.

Burruss also opened up about her daughter, Riley Burruss, who is set to return for Season 2 of Next Gen NYC, which premieres on June 24. When Cohen asked whether she worried the show’s success could derail Riley’s plans to attend law school, Burruss admitted she initially had concerns.

“I was afraid at first cuz you know last year the first season they filmed is when she was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to take a year off’ and all this other kind of stuff,” Kandi revealed. “And then she started talking about she didn’t know if she wanted to go back. But now she’s changed again.”

Fortunately for Burruss, Riley is back on track with her original career path. The Grammy-award-winning singer revealed that her daughter is once again pursuing law school and has resumed the application process.

While Burruss appreciates the opportunities that reality television can create, she made it clear that she wants Riley to build a future beyond the entertainment industry.

According to Burruss, reality TV may be “cool,” but she wants her daughter to have “other things going on outside” of television to support herself long-term.

Kandi Burruss didn’t hold anything back! What do you think of her latest interview with Andy Cohen? Thoughts?

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Kandi Koated Konfessions: Kandi Says THIS Is The Hardest Part Of Her Divorce, Offers Opinion On Porsha Williams' New Relationship was originally published on bossip.com