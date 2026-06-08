REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Lil Durk Charges & Megan Lawsuit

Two major names in hip-hop are making headlines this week as legal troubles continue to follow both Lil Durk and Megan Thee Stallion.

According to reports, Lil Durk could soon face additional charges connected to his ongoing federal murder-for-hire case. Los Angeles prosecutors are reportedly seeking to keep co-defendant DeAndre Wilson behind bars while pursuing charges that include murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit stalking.

The latest developments add another layer to an already high-profile case that has captured the attention of fans and the music industry alike. Durk’s legal team has pushed back against the allegations, reportedly describing the latest indictment as an attempt to repackage existing claims rather than introduce new evidence. Despite the defense’s objections, the case continues to move forward, with trial proceedings currently scheduled to begin on August 20.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is facing a legal battle of her own. The Houston rapper has been sued in a lawsuit seeking $1.2 million by two former stylists who claim they are owed compensation for wardrobe and styling services provided over an extended period.

The former stylists allege that Megan failed to pay invoices related to their work. However, the Grammy-winning rapper is reportedly disputing the claims, arguing that the charges are fraudulent and inflated. Megan’s team maintains that some of the services in question were either unnecessary or never properly rendered.