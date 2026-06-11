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Look at Them Now: 30 Celebs Who Lost Major Weight [Photos]

Published on June 11, 2026

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Jazmine Sullivan
Source: Getty/Screenshot Jazmine Sullivan / General

Weight loss can be a deeply personal journey, and every person’s story is different. Some celebrities have spoken openly about changing their eating habits, becoming more active, or making lifestyle adjustments, while others have chosen to keep the details of their transformation private. Whatever the path, many have shared that improving their overall health, self image and well-being was their primary motivation.

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It’s also important to remember that weight is a sensitive topic. This list is not intended to judge anyone’s appearance but rather to highlight some of the most talked-about celebrity transformations over the years. From music icons and award-winning actors to athletes and television personalities, these stars have all experienced dramatic changes that captured public attention.

Gunna

Age: 33

The Atlanta rapper rose to prominence with melodic trap hits like Drip Too Hard, Pushin P, and fukumean, becoming one of the most successful artists of his generation. Known for his fashion-forward style and chart-topping collaborations, Gunna has earned multiple platinum records and Grammy nominations throughout his career.

In recent years, fans noticed a significant transformation in his appearance as he appeared noticeably slimmer than during the early stages of his career. While Gunna has not publicly detailed every aspect of his weight loss journey, his transformation sparked widespread conversation online and became one of the more talked-about celebrity fitness changes in hip-hop.

Adele

Age: 38

The Grammy-winning singer is one of the best-selling artists of all time, known for hits including “Hello,” “Rolling in the Deep,” and “Someone Like You.” Her powerful voice and emotional songwriting have made her one of the defining artists of her generation.

Jelly Roll

Age: 41

Jelly Roll rose from underground rap to become one of country music’s biggest stars. He is known for songs such as “Save Me,” “Need a Favor,” and for openly sharing his struggles and triumphs.

Jennifer Hudson

Age: 44

Hudson first gained national attention on American Idol before winning an Academy Award for Dreamgirls. She is one of the few entertainers to achieve EGOT status.

Kelly Clarkson

Age: 44

The original American Idol winner has enjoyed a successful music and television career. She is known for hits like “Since U Been Gone” and for hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Missy Elliott

Age: 54

Missy Elliott is one of hip hop’s most innovative artists and producers. Her groundbreaking videos and hits like “Work It” and “Get Ur Freak On” changed the landscape of rap music.

Randy Jackson

Age: 70

Jackson is best known as a longtime judge on American Idol. Before television fame, he worked as a respected musician and producer.

Lizzo

Age: 38

Lizzo is a Grammy-winning singer, rapper, and flutist known for empowering anthems such as “Truth Hurts” and “About Damn Time.” She has become one of the most influential voices in modern pop music.

Meghan Trainor

Age: 32

Trainor broke onto the scene with her hit song “All About That Bass.” She has since earned Grammy recognition and become a successful songwriter and television personality.

John Goodman

Age: 74

Goodman is an acclaimed actor known for Roseanne, The Big Lebowski, and numerous Coen Brothers films. He has been a fixture in Hollywood for decades.

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Kathy Bates

Age: 78

Bates is an Academy Award-winning actress best known for Misery, Fried Green Tomatoes, and American Horror Story. She is regarded as one of Hollywood’s most respected performers.

Rebel Wilson

Age: 46

Wilson became famous through comedy hits such as Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids. Her quick wit and larger-than-life personality made her a fan favorite.

Jonah Hill

Age: 42

Hill earned acclaim through films including Superbad, Moneyball, and The Wolf of Wall Street. He has received multiple Academy Award nominations.

Two portraits: a man with glasses and a beard wearing a dark suit, and a man with a beard wearing a yellow and white patterned shirt and a hat.

15. Ethan Suplee

Age: 50

Suplee is known for roles in Remember the Titans, American History X, and My Name Is Earl. His dramatic physical transformation has been widely discussed.

Two images of a man wearing glasses and a bow tie. In the first, he is standing in front of an NBC Golden Globe Awards backdrop. In the second, he is smiling and wearing a tan coat.

16. Drew Carey

Age: 68

Carey starred in The Drew Carey Show before becoming host of The Price Is Right. He remains one of television’s most recognizable personalities.

A woman in a black jacket with reflective stripes stands in front of a building. Another woman in a black coat with a striped pattern stands in front of a "WAR" sign.

17. Rosie O’Donnell

Age: 64

O’Donnell is a comedian, actress, and television host who became a household name through her popular daytime talk show. She has remained active in entertainment and advocacy work.

A smiling woman in a patterned dress stands outdoors, while another woman in a sparkling dress poses with arms crossed.

18. Mo’Nique

Age: 58

Mo’Nique is an Oscar-winning actress and comedian best known for Precious and The Parkers. She has been a prominent voice in entertainment for decades.

Two images showing Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne. In the first, Ozzy and Sharon pose together. In the second, Sharon stands in front of a Cure Parkinson's banner.

Sharon Osbourne

Age: 73

Osbourne is known as a television personality, talent manager, and wife of Ozzy Osbourne. She gained additional fame through the reality series The Osbournes.

A woman in a gold patterned jacket holding an Emmy award, and a woman in a white outfit with arms outstretched on a stage with a large orange Nike logo.

Oprah Winfrey

Age: 72

Oprah built a media empire through The Oprah Winfrey Show. She is widely considered one of the most influential women in modern media history.

Two images of a smiling Black man in business attire and a well-dressed older Black man in a plaid jacket standing in front of a "Hooper" sign.

Al Roker

Age: 72

Roker has been America’s favorite weatherman for decades through NBC’s Today show. He is also a bestselling author and television personality.

A black and white portrait of a smiling woman in a coat, and a color photo of a woman in a red dress posing at a red carpet event.

Star Jones

Age: 64

Jones is a lawyer, journalist, and former co-host of The View. She became one of daytime television’s most recognizable personalities.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan

Age: 39

Sullivan is one of R&B’s most acclaimed vocalists. She has earned praise for albums such as Heaux Tales and songs including “Bust Your Windows.”

Akbar V

Age: 36

Akbar V rose to fame through Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and her music career. She has become a prominent personality in reality television and hip hop culture.

Two images of a smiling woman with curly hair. In the first, she is wearing a black dress and white jacket at a Disney event. In the second, she is performing on stage, wearing a gray outfit and holding a microphone.

Sherri Shepherd

Age: 59

Shepherd is a comedian, actress, and television host. She currently hosts her own nationally syndicated daytime talk show.

A man wearing a red cap and white jacket stands on a red carpet at an awards show. Another man in a black coat performs on stage under colorful lights.

Ruben Studdard

Age: 48

Studdard won the second season of American Idol. His soulful voice earned him success in R&B and gospel music.

Two images of a Black man: one in a denim jacket at a GQ event, the other in a striped shirt with a full beard against a brick wall.

36. Anthony Anderson

Age: 55

Anderson is best known for starring in Black-ish and numerous comedy films. He has become one of television’s most recognizable actors.

Two images of a smiling woman, one in a camouflage jacket and the other in a beige jacket.
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Kelly Price

Age: 53

Price is a Grammy-nominated gospel and R&B singer known for her powerful vocals. She gained prominence during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Big Boy

Age: 56

The longtime radio personality is best known for hosting Big Boy’s Neighborhood and for becoming one of the most recognizable voices in hip-hop radio. Over the course of his career, he has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, and sports while building a loyal audience across the country.

Big Boy’s weight-loss transformation has been one of the most inspiring in media. After once weighing nearly 500 pounds, he underwent a life-changing health journey that resulted in a dramatic weight loss, helping him improve his overall well-being while continuing to thrive as one of radio’s most influential personalities.

Two portraits of a man with dark hair and a beard, one in a black shirt and the other in a gray shirt with a black collar.
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Sam Smith

Age: 34

Sam Smith is a Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter known for powerful ballads such as “Stay With Me,” “I’m Not the Only One,” and “Too Good at Goodbyes.” Over the years, Smith has been open about body-image challenges and self-acceptance while becoming one of the most successful British artists of their generation.

No matter who you are, every weight-loss journey is different. Some people make dramatic transformations, while others focus on small, steady changes that improve their overall health over time. Whether you’re a celebrity in the spotlight or someone working toward personal goals behind the scenes, taking steps to live a healthier lifestyle can have a lasting impact. Progress doesn’t look the same for everyone, but efforts to improve physical health, increase mobility, boost confidence, and potentially add years to your life are all positive moves worth celebrating.

Look at Them Now: 30 Celebs Who Lost Major Weight [Photos] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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