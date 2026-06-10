DMV Local: Early Voting Starts in Maryland Tomorrow – Here’s Everything You Need To Know

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Early Voting Begins In Maryland’s Primary Election

Early voting for Maryland’s primary election starts tomorrow, and officials are strongly encouraging voters to show up in person if they can. Dominique Da Diva says early voting is one of the most secure and convenient ways to cast your ballot because you are usually in and out with less stress. Early voting will run from tomorrow through June 18, with centers open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the state. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you still have the right to cast your ballot, so do not let the clock scare you away.

Marylanders can look up their nearest early voting center by visiting vote.md.gov, which lists official locations and key election details. There is still time to register to vote in the primary, and in many cases you can handle that on-site when you pull up to vote. Just make sure you bring proper documents that prove where you live so your registration and ballot are locked in without delays. For a simple one-stop resource, Dominique recommends going to vote411.org, entering your zip code, and getting personalized information about registration status, polling place options, and any changes since you last voted.

DC’s New Ranked Choice Ballots And Why Local Elections Matter

Dominique reminds DC voters that their ballots look different this year because the city is using ranked choice voting for the first time in a primary. Voters overwhelmingly approved this system two years ago, and now races for mayor, DC delegate, and several council seats will let you rank candidates instead of picking just one. In any race with more than three candidates, you can mark your first, second, third choices and more, which is meant to better reflect the will of the majority over multiple rounds of counting. Because of this new system, officials are already warning people not to expect clear answers on election night as quickly as they are used to.

Dominique stresses that these local and state elections might be the most important ones, especially when you look at what is happening on the federal side. She urges listeners in Maryland to show up and show out starting tomorrow, and tells DC residents to handle their business today under the new ranked choice rules. If life has been “life-ing” and you have moved or fallen behind on paperwork, that is even more reason to hit vote411.org and make sure you know exactly where you need to be. All the links and detailed info are also available at dominiquethedivashow.com so you can get informed before you hit the booth.