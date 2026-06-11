DMV Local: Maryland Homicides Drop Over 40% Under Wes Moore & Brandon Scott As Early Voting Kicks Off

The drop comes as the nation gears up to celebrate 250 years, with major events scheduled all summer, including a UFC fight on the National Mall. Dominique warns listeners that starting this week, DC will see heavy closures and a massive safety perimeter around the White House and monuments. Public safety agencies including DC Police, the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Park Police announced joint plans to manage crowds and security around these high-profile events. She tells residents to keep their heads on a swivel as the region fills up with visitors and special events.

Dominique Da Diva says it is time for a round of applause for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. She notes that the pair have overseen an over 40 percent decrease in homicides statewide, putting Maryland on pace for its lowest homicide rate in more than 40 years. Dominique stresses that this is a huge deal that people are not talking about enough, which is why she felt compelled to “run her mouth” about the progress on air.

For Dominique, the most important headline is that Marylanders need to get to the polls now that early voting has started. She says today is the first day of early voting in Maryland’s primary, and from now through Friday, June 18, polls will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you can still vote, which makes early voting feel like a “VIP line” where you are in and out once you have done your due diligence.

Dominique explains that Maryland’s State Board of Elections recently admitted some mail-in voters received ballots for the wrong political party and had to fix the error. That is one big reason she is pushing people to vote in person and avoid what she calls “mail-in ballot games.” She urges voters to figure out how to get to an early voting center between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., bring a friend or family member, and make it a priority.

If you are unsure what is on your ballot or where your polling place is, Dominique points listeners to vote411.org. By entering your zip code, you can see your ballot, find new polling locations, and learn about local races and issues before you show up. She reminds the DMV that standing on business in these primary elections matters, and all of the links and details are also available at dominiquethedivashow.com.