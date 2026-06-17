ReddzzRundown: Nicki Minaj’s Lyric Regrets, Diddy’s Reduced Sentence & Chris Brown’s $90M Dog Attack Mistrial

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Nicki Minaj Reflects On Old Lyrics And Industry Pressure

Lady Reddzz says it sounds like Nicki Minaj is having a “come to Jesus” moment about some of her past lyrics. In a recent podcast clip she shares, Nicki says she now feels a sense of responsibility for how her words may have influenced younger listeners. Nicki explains that when she was younger, she did not fully realize her music could push fans toward decisions they had not really thought through.

Looking back, Nicki says that if she could do it all over again, she would change a lot of what she said on certain records. She adds that she hates the idea of people growing up wanting to change themselves because of industry pressures and unrealistic standards. Nicki calls that mindset “very demonic” and says the industry often makes people feel like they are never enough. Reddzz asks listeners whether they believe this shift from Nicki is genuine, noting that only time will tell how it shows up in her music.

Diddy’s Sentence Reduced Again

Reddzz then updates listeners on Sean “Diddy” Combs and his ongoing legal situation. She says his sentence has been reduced again, with two months taken off his term. His projected release date is now February 23, 2028, instead of the previous April 28 date.

Even with the reduction, Reddzz notes that his legal team is still actively fighting for his freedom through appeals and other motions. She frames this as another small win for Diddy, but emphasizes that the broader legal battles are far from over. The changing dates, she implies, show how fluid these cases can be as courts revisit sentencing and time credits.

Chris Brown’s $90M Dog Attack Case Ends In Mistrial

Finally, Reddzz breaks down why Chris Brown’s high‑profile $90 million dog attack lawsuit ended in a mistrial. The case stemmed from a 2020 incident where a woman alleged she suffered severe physical and emotional injuries after being attacked by a large dog while working on his property. But Reddzz says the trial was essentially over before it even began.

According to her recap, the judge declared a mistrial after learning that a juror had allegedly searched for information about the case before proceedings started and then shared those findings with the rest of the jury. That violation immediately halted the trial and sent everyone home before the dispute could even be presented. Reddzz calls it a massive waste of time and says Chris Brown walked out of court unbothered, essentially saying, “See you on tour.” She directs listeners to KYSDC.com and her Instagram @LadyRedz for more updates.