DMV Local: Cash App Launches $40 Unlimited Phone Service, But Would You Trust Your Line With A Money App?

Cash App offers $40 unlimited 5G mobile plan powered by AT&T's network

Plan aims to integrate with Cash App's payment, banking and rewards features

Concerns over trusting one app to manage all aspects of phone and finances

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Cash App Mobile: $40 Unlimited 5G On AT&T’s Network

Dominique Da Diva says she promised to put listeners on game about getting a $40 phone bill, and Cash App might be that plug. Cash App is launching a new mobile phone service with an unlimited 5G data plan priced at about $40 a month. The service is powered by Gigs, the same firm behind Klarna’s phone offering, and runs on AT&T’s network to deliver nationwide coverage and high‑speed data.

The product initially launched last year and is rolling out to select users now, with broader availability planned over the coming months. Cash App says it wants to connect the new phone service with its Cash App Card, Green rewards program and Cash App Families to create a more complete ecosystem. The idea is to help users manage their mobile service, spending and saving all in one place, using the app they already rely on for sending and receiving money.

Convenience, Culture And Trust: Would You Let Cash App Run Your Phone?

Even with the low price, Dominique is not ready to jump in first and jokes that listeners can “go first, friend” while she watches how it plays out. She wonders what happens if you do not have that $40 in your Cash App balance—does your phone cut off immediately or does it pull from somewhere else. She also teases how people already act funny about “green bubbles,” so imagine the reactions when someone says they are on Cash App Mobile.

Dominique brings up old‑school memories of waiting until after 9 p.m. when minutes were free and notes that many people could really use a cheaper plan today. At $40 for unlimited 5G on a major network, the price sounds good, especially for budget‑conscious users and “modern earners” juggling multiple side hustles. Still, trust is the big question: are you comfortable letting a financial app run your primary phone line.

She points out that Cash App is trying to build an integrated experience that ties together payments, banking‑style tools and mobile service, which is convenient but also a lot of life in one app. For now, Dominique says the verdict is still out and encourages listeners to read up on Cash App Mobile and decide what works for their budget and comfort level. She adds that for many, $40 “might be in the budget,” but everyone has to weigh cost against reliability and privacy. More info is available at dominiquedivashow.com.