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Alicia Keys Performs At Knicks Parade In Leather Look

Alicia Keys Blesses Ticker-Tape Parade With 'Empire State Of Mind' Performance Wearing A Leathery Look

The Manhattan native celebrated the Knicks win and looked good doing it.

Published on June 18, 2026

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New York Knicks Championship Parade & Ceremony
Source: Angelina Katsanis / Getty

The New York Knicks had a pretty good time at their historic celebration parade — and so did Alicia Keys.

The R&B singer not only celebrated her hometown team’s championship win, she looked TF good while doing it. Stylish, fashionable and giving off a natural glow, Alicia was dressed for the moment.

The Manhattan native helped close out the Knicks’ ticker-tape parade on Thursday, June 18, performing “Empire State Of Mind” at City Hall as fans celebrated the team’s win against the San Antonio Spurs.

The song choice was obvious. The moment called for it. And Alicia delivered.

Alicia Keys & Pelle Pelle NY Knicks Swag

Alicia hit the stage in a black leather Knicks-inspired look that gave Gotham City with a fashion-girlie twist.

She wore a cropped Pelle Pelle black leather jacket covered in crystal details, New York lettering and championship references. The back featured Knicks-inspired graphics and bold lettering that made it feel custom and very New York.

She paired it with a black bodysuit, fitted leather pants and sharp black pointed-toe heels. Oversized hoops, a statement necklace and a sleek braided ponytail completed the look.

Her makeup was fresh, glowy and minimal. Alicia didn’t need much. The leather, the vocals and the city did the rest.

‘I will never forget today EVER!”: Alicia Keys Is A Fan

Alicia was one of several celebrities, fans and die-hard New York lovers who stood shoulder to shoulder for the Knicks’ big day.

She posted behind-the-scenes photos with Knicks players, posed with her husband Swizz Beatz and marked the moment with gorgeous pictures on the steps of City Hall.

“New York City!!! I am speechless,” she wrote on Instagram. “What a moment. I will never forget today EVER!”

Alicia has been celebrating the Knicks all week. The 45-year-old hosted a star-studded after-party at Capitale earlier this week, rocking a Knicks jacket and singing the anthem for a crowd that included Angela Simmons and Lena Waithe.

Alicia Keys singing “Empire State Of Mind” at a Knicks championship parade just makes sense.

The city had its team. The team had its trophy. And New York had Alicia on the mic.

SEE ALSO

Alicia Keys Blesses Ticker-Tape Parade With 'Empire State Of Mind' Performance Wearing A Leathery Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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