DMV Local News: 30 Things To Do In The DC Area This Juneteenth & Father’s Day Weekend

Juneteenth events include Wale's show at Nationals Park, Fête de la Musique in Georgetown, and AFRAM in Baltimore.

Smithsonian museums offer extended hours with dance parties, performances, and family-friendly activities.

The region celebrates Father's Day alongside Juneteenth, encouraging people to spend time with loved ones.

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Juneteenth In The DMV: Concerts, Museums And Festivals

Dominique Da Diva kicks off the recap by wishing DC, Maryland, Virginia and Baltimore a happy Juneteenth and promising “we about to have us a time.” One of the biggest draws is Wale’s show at Nationals Park, where he is hitting the stage with Smino and fellow DMV star Alex Vaughn. Dominique loves that Wale’s album “Everything Is Fine” is still in heavy rotation and says seeing him live at Nats Park will be a major hometown moment.

Over in Georgetown, the Fête de la Musique celebration brings a French twist to the weekend with around 30 live acts and concerts. Performances will be spread across multiple outdoor locations and two stages, giving people plenty of chances to bar‑hop between sets and soak up live music. Dominique calls it one of several ways the city is turning into an open‑air festival ground for the holiday.

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture is going all out all weekend with programming for all ages. The museum’s Juneteenth events include line dance workshops, cooking classes, art‑making sessions and story time for kids, giving families a full menu of options. On top of that, all Smithsonian museums on the National Mall are extending their hours and will be open until 11 p.m. tonight and tomorrow. Dominique says the late‑night hours come with dance parties, performances and community celebrations as part of the Smithsonian’s summer kickoff.

If you are headed up to Baltimore, AFRAM is the centerpiece of the weekend. Dominique reminds listeners that AFRAM is the largest African American festival on the East Coast, drawing people from all walks of life to enjoy national entertainment, local eats and more. She says there is nothing like AFRAM and predicts Baltimore is “about to go all the way up” for the three‑day event.

Father’s Day Love Across The Region

On top of Juneteenth events, Dominique emphasizes that the DMV is also celebrating Father’s Day all weekend. She shouts out all the dads, stepdads, “uncle daddies,” mom’s friends who step up, baby daddies, husbands, “husbaes” and “zaddy zaddies” with their kneecaps out. Her message is to make it a point to show love to the father figures in your life while you bounce between festivals, concerts and museum events.

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Dominique says the whole DMV is lit and encourages listeners to combine family time with the many cultural celebrations happening across the region. Whether you are catching Wale at Nats Park, sliding through Georgetown for live sets, taking the kids to Smithsonian workshops or road‑tripping to AFRAM, she wants you to enjoy the moment and the people you love. She adds that a full rundown of “30 things to do” is posted online at dominiquethedivashow.com so you can plan your schedule.