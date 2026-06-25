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31 Black & Brown Celebs You Didn’t Know Share Kids

31 Black & Brown Celebs You Didn’t Know Share Kids

Published on June 25, 2026

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Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Celebrity relationships don’t always last forever, but many famous exes remain connected through the children they share.

Over the years, some of the biggest names in music, sports, television, and film have built families together, creating celebrity pairings that fans may have forgotten about, or never realized happened in the first place.

MORE: Work Don’t Stop: Celeb Moms Who’ve Performed Pregnant

While a few of these co-parenting duos made headlines for years, others kept their relationships relatively private or moved on so quietly that the connection slipped under the radar.

Keep scrolling for Black and Brown celebrities you may not have known share children together!

Yung Miami & 808 Southside

Angie Martinez & Nokio (Dru Hill)

Coi Leray & Trippie Redd

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony

Monaleo & Stunna 4 Vegas

Kimora Lee & Russell Simmons

T.I. & Tiny

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith

Halle Bailey & DDG

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade

Ciara & Russell Wilson

Andre 3000 & Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu & Jay Electronica

Cardi B & Offset

Rohan Marley & Lauryn Hill

Fetty Wap & Masika

D’Angelo & Angie Stone

Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beats

Lenny Kravitz & Lisa Bonet

Blac Chyna & Tyga

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

LaLa Anthony & Carmelo Anthony

Tia Mowry & Cory Hardict

Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga

Lil Wayne & Lauren London

Lil Wayne & Nivea

The Dream & Nivea

Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle


31 Black & Brown Celebs You Didn’t Know Share Kids was originally published on wiznation.com

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