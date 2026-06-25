31 Black & Brown Celebs You Didn’t Know Share Kids
31 Black & Brown Celebs You Didn’t Know Share Kids
Celebrity relationships don’t always last forever, but many famous exes remain connected through the children they share.
Over the years, some of the biggest names in music, sports, television, and film have built families together, creating celebrity pairings that fans may have forgotten about, or never realized happened in the first place.
MORE: Work Don’t Stop: Celeb Moms Who’ve Performed Pregnant
While a few of these co-parenting duos made headlines for years, others kept their relationships relatively private or moved on so quietly that the connection slipped under the radar.
Keep scrolling for Black and Brown celebrities you may not have known share children together!
Yung Miami & 808 Southside
Angie Martinez & Nokio (Dru Hill)
Coi Leray & Trippie Redd
Beyoncé & Jay-Z
Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony
Monaleo & Stunna 4 Vegas
Kimora Lee & Russell Simmons
T.I. & Tiny
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith
Halle Bailey & DDG
Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade
Ciara & Russell Wilson
Andre 3000 & Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu & Jay Electronica
Cardi B & Offset
Rohan Marley & Lauryn Hill
Fetty Wap & Masika
D’Angelo & Angie Stone
Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey
Alicia Keys & Swizz Beats
Lenny Kravitz & Lisa Bonet
Blac Chyna & Tyga
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
LaLa Anthony & Carmelo Anthony
Tia Mowry & Cory Hardict
Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga
Lil Wayne & Lauren London
Lil Wayne & Nivea
The Dream & Nivea
Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle
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31 Black & Brown Celebs You Didn’t Know Share Kids was originally published on wiznation.com