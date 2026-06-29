DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC Musicians Push Back Against Ticket Resellers

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Concertgoers in the District may soon catch a break when it comes to skyrocketing ticket prices.

Local musicians, venue operators, and community advocates are rallying behind proposed legislation known as the D.C. Resale Act, a measure designed to curb ticket reselling practices that many say have made live entertainment increasingly unaffordable. Supporters of the bill gathered recently at the historic Lincoln Theatre to voice concerns about rising resale costs and the impact those prices are having on both music fans and local businesses.

The proposed legislation would target automated bots that purchase large quantities of tickets before fans have a chance to buy them. It would also prohibit the sale of tickets that have not yet been issued and require sellers to disclose the full cost of tickets upfront, including fees, before customers reach checkout.

Supporters argue that inflated resale prices do more than hurt concertgoers. They say every extra dollar spent on marked-up tickets is money that is no longer being spent at nearby restaurants, bars, and other businesses that benefit from concert traffic. For many fans, attending a show is meant to be a full-night experience, but rising ticket costs are forcing some to cut back on everything else.

Resale platforms, however, have pushed back against the proposal, arguing that the bill could limit competition without necessarily lowering prices for consumers.

As debate continues, music fans across the DMV are keeping a close eye on the legislation. With major concerts from artists like Chris Brown, Usher, Buju Banton, BossMan Dlow, Young Miami, and performers appearing at upcoming festivals on the horizon, many hope changes could make live entertainment more accessible while supporting the local economy.