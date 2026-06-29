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Virginia Celebrates Clipse: Triple Win at the 2026 BET Awards

Published on June 29, 2026

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2026 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival
Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Last night’s BET Awards gave hip-hop fans another reminder of why Clipse remains one of the most respected rap duos to ever touch the mic.

RELATED: Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring Red Carpet Fashion

Virginia’s own Clipse had a huge night at the 2026 BET Awards, winning Album of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Group. The Virginia Beach duo, made up of Pusha T and No Malice, has long been considered one of the most respected rap groups in hip-hop, with a legacy built on classics.

Their razor-sharp lyricism, vivid storytelling, and unmistakable chemistry made them stand out in an era stacked with heavyweights.

Their journey has also been marked by major accolades, including a Grammy win that proved their artistry could stand toe-to-toe on the biggest stages in music. But for many fans, this latest chapter feels even more special. After nearly two decades of waiting, Clipse’s reunion has been one of the most anticipated returns in hip-hop. Seeing the duo back together, winning and being celebrated on a national stage, feels like a full-circle moment not just for Virginia, but for hip-hop culture as a whole. Last night’s BET win is more than a trophy. It’s a reminder that legends never fade.

Virginia Celebrates Clipse: Triple Win at the 2026 BET Awards was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

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