Luigi Mangione Federal Stalking Trial Pushed To 2027

Source: Pool / Getty

The federal trial for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4, 2024, has been pushed back to next year so as not to clash with his state trial, which is set to begin in September.

According to the Guardian, U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett said Monday during a federal court hearing in Manhattan that she “had hoped with perhaps undue optimism to preserve a possibility of a fall trial in this case,” which she had planned to set for November, but she agreed with Mangione’s defense team that they would not be able to engage meaningfully in jury selection for federal proceedings while the state trial, for which he is facing the more serious charges, is set to begin just two months prior.

“In my view, it’s simply impossible to be moving through the jury selection process in this case while the defendant and his counsel are fully occupied by conducting the state trial,” she said.

“I’m going to adjourn the trial to our previously agreed backup date,” Garnett continued, scheduling jury selection for Jan. 5, 2027, and opening arguments for Jan. 25, 2027.

According to NBC News, the hearing got off to a rocky start and began 30 minutes behind schedule because the defendant was trapped in an elevator with U.S. Marshals inside the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, remaining shackled at both his hands and feet while building engineers worked to get the elevator open.

Mangione is facing two federal counts of stalking in the killing of Thompson, while on the state level, he’s charged with second-degree murder and several counts related to criminal possession of a weapon. The fanfare behind the case continues to be overwhelming, due to many people believing the killing was a righteous act of protest against a predatory and uncaring health insurance industry, which could obviously complicate the jury selection process in either case.

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From NBC:

At Monday’s hearing, the judge focused on a central issue in the closely watched case: how to select an impartial jury amid extensive media coverage and public interest. Garnett outlined an extensive jury-screening process in which written questionnaires will be distributed to hundreds of prospective jurors before in-person questioning begins. The questionnaires will focus on potential bias, while the in-person questioning will target biographical information like age, where prospective jurors live and what they do for a living. It is not clear exactly what questions will be included in the questionnaires, but prosecutors had objected to a number of questions proposed by the defense, arguing that inquiries into prospective jurors’ religious practices, family details and views of the health insurance industry were unnecessary or overly intrusive. Garnett said the goal of voir dire was to identify bias, not “design a bespoke jury of your choosing,” while emphasizing the need to balance fairness with juror privacy. The jury will consist of 12 jurors and six alternates, Garnett said.

Late last week, Mangione was reportedly in talks with federal prosecutors about a possible plea deal, which ultimately fell apart. The nature of the deal had not been revealed.

Meanwhile, in Mangione’s state case, which is set to begin on Sept. 8, defense attorneys have backed out of their potential plan to argue their client was experiencing extreme emotional disturbance at the time of the shooting. Mangione’s lawyers kept New York state Judge Gregory Carro informed of this possible defense in a sealed court filing last September, and continued to keep him abreast of their plans via sealed communications in the 9 months that followed, according to the New York Times. However, Carro ordered the communications to be unsealed this month, after which Mangione’s lawyers said they were withdrawing the filing and were no longer considering that defense, prompting the judge to order the filing and related documents to be placed under seal once again.

No matter how one feels about Mangione and his alleged crime, there’s no doubt that both his state and federal court proceedings will receive massive attention, with people on either side of the debate eager to learn what his fate will be.

So, stay tuned.

SEE ALSO:

Man Impersonates Federal Officer, Tries To Free Luigi Mangione



Luigi Mangione: 1st-Degree Murder, State Terrorism Charges Dismissed





Luigi Mangione Federal Stalking Trial Pushed To 2027 was originally published on newsone.com