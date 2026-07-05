Cardi B Brings Immersive Grow-Good Exprience To Essence + More Festival Moments

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

The NOLA heat is no competition for our setting sprays, laid wigs, natural curls and melanin. The annual Essence Festival featuring BeautyCon brought women of color out from every city, to the Convention Center where they convened for a weekend interaction with their favorite brands and celebrities.

Cardi B brought her grandmother’s living room to the Grow-Good pop-up and the ladies of Camille Rose Beauty were walking billboards in matching tracksuits. From daytime events to the concert series at the Superdome by night, here are some standout style and beauty moments across Essence Fest.

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Cardi B Brings Her Grandmother’s Living Room To BeautyCon

As this year’s Essence Fest concert headliner, Cardi B was a fixture on the scene. Which made sense for the rapper and beauty entrepreneur who launched her brand Grow-Good earlier this year. While the product is constantly sold out online, you could grab a few bottles at the familial style pop-up.

Cardi looked good while doing it. She wore a mint green mini dress with white panels on the side with a bad a** bob that was perfect for the hot weather. During a panel, she talked about deeply invested she is in Grow-Good. “I’m not an ambassador, I’m an owner.”

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