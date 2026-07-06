Listen Live
Close
Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Cardi B & Megan Win Big Lawsuits

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Cardi B & Megan Win Big Lawsuits

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion scored major legal victories as Tasha K and Milagro Gramz were ordered to pay thousands following high-profile lawsuits.

Published on July 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are proving once again that they are not backing down when it comes to protecting their names in court.

According to reports, rapper Cardi B has secured another legal victory against blogger Tasha K. Tasha K was reportedly ordered to pay Cardi an additional $60,000 after allegedly violating a non-disparagement agreement by discussing Cardi’s personal life and mentioning individuals connected to the rapper. The latest ruling adds to the multimillion-dollar judgment Tasha K already owes following Cardi’s successful defamation lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion also received favorable news in court. Blogger Milagro Grams was found liable in a case involving online commentary and attacks directed at the Houston rapper. As a result, Milagro Gramz has been ordered to pay Megan $75,000.

Reports indicate that Milagro Gramz requested a delay in payment while pursuing an appeal, but the request was denied, meaning the judgment remains in place while the legal process continues.

The back-to-back rulings highlight a growing trend of celebrities aggressively pursuing legal action against online personalities and content creators they believe have crossed legal boundaries. For both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, the recent victories represent another chapter in their efforts to hold critics and bloggers accountable through the courts.

In other music news, rumors continue to swirl that Mario and Eric Bellinger could join the upcoming R&B Tour, a move that would add even more star power to one of the year’s most anticipated concert events.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

A person in a dark, smoky environment firing a weapon, with a vehicle and other equipment visible in the background.

'Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2' Preview: Another Glorius Day In Corps

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Wayne In Concert - Detroit, MI

Lil Wayne No-Shows Maine Tour Opener, Fans Say A Milli Excuses Won’t Cut It

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Donald Trump Brought In $2.2 Billion In Revenue, MAGA Voters React BIGLY

Hip-Hop Wired
Two men wearing baseball caps and sunglasses, one in a black shirt with "Nishinawa" text, the other in a white jacket.

Lupe Fiasco V. Kendrick Lamar Debate Taking Over Social Media

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
9 Items
Shop  |  Tatayana Yomary

8 OG Hair Products The Natural Hair Community Is Going Back To

Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Chris Brown Verdict, Pooh Shiesty Drama

72 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

5 Items
Interviews  |  Sammy Approved

King Cooley Turns Tragedy Into Creative Rebirth On New Album, 'KILN: Forged Through Fire'

20:53
Television  |  imjeremiahjones

Porscha Coleman & Bolo Talk 'Divorced Sistas'

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close