REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Cardi B & Megan Win Big Lawsuits

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are proving once again that they are not backing down when it comes to protecting their names in court.

According to reports, rapper Cardi B has secured another legal victory against blogger Tasha K. Tasha K was reportedly ordered to pay Cardi an additional $60,000 after allegedly violating a non-disparagement agreement by discussing Cardi’s personal life and mentioning individuals connected to the rapper. The latest ruling adds to the multimillion-dollar judgment Tasha K already owes following Cardi’s successful defamation lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion also received favorable news in court. Blogger Milagro Grams was found liable in a case involving online commentary and attacks directed at the Houston rapper. As a result, Milagro Gramz has been ordered to pay Megan $75,000.

Reports indicate that Milagro Gramz requested a delay in payment while pursuing an appeal, but the request was denied, meaning the judgment remains in place while the legal process continues.

The back-to-back rulings highlight a growing trend of celebrities aggressively pursuing legal action against online personalities and content creators they believe have crossed legal boundaries. For both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, the recent victories represent another chapter in their efforts to hold critics and bloggers accountable through the courts.

In other music news, rumors continue to swirl that Mario and Eric Bellinger could join the upcoming R&B Tour, a move that would add even more star power to one of the year’s most anticipated concert events.