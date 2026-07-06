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6ix9ine Clowns Lil TJay After Getting Slapped During Livestream

6ix9ine is getting a good laugh out of Lil TJay’s latest viral moment.

Published on July 6, 2026

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Tekashi 6ix9ine
Source: @6ix9ine / Instagram

6ix9ine is getting a good laugh out of Lil TJay’s latest viral moment.

The Brooklyn rapper reacted after TJay’s Fourth of July livestream with Jack Doherty took an unexpected turn. During the stream, the two got into a heated argument that turned physical, with both exchanging slaps. 

The argument reportedly stemmed from Doherty made a comment about the size of Lil TJay’s Miami home, saying it was small. TJay clearly wasn’t feeling the joke and smacked the streamer, escalating the situation.

Fortunately, the situation cooled down. The two eventually squashed the issue and continued the livestream as if nothing had happened.

But 6ix9ine wasn’t about to let the moment slide.

The GUMMO rapper shared a slow-motion clip of TJay getting slapped to his Instagram Story, captioning it, “Homie [Lil TJay] was baffled.”

This is far from the first time Tekashi has taken shots at his favorite op. During a previous appearance on One Night with Steiny, he claimed TJay once tried to pull him into internet drama.

“He wrote me. I guess he was trying to beef with the Kai Cenat kid. I’m like, I’m not gonna get into the beef. So, I just basically kept going along with him, you know what I mean? Just to make him look foolish.”

Given their history, it’s no surprise 6ix9ine couldn’t resist trolling Lil TJay.

SEE ALSO

6ix9ine Clowns Lil TJay After Getting Slapped During Livestream was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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