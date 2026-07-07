Listen Live
Close
The Dominique Da Diva Show

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Jermaine Dupree Sues Sony, Nicki Visits D.C.

Jermaine Dupree sued Sony in a lawsuit seeking $18 million in unpaid royalties, while Nicki Minaj made headlines in D.C. and Jay-Z announced more concerts.

Published on July 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

Jermaine Dupree is taking Sony to court over what he claims are years of unpaid royalties. According to the lawsuit, the legendary producer alleges Sony underreported royalties, failed to account for other payments, and altered royalty statements throughout their decades-long business relationship. Dupree says the issues affected music tied to artists including Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Usher, Mariah Carey, Bow Wow, Kris Kross, J-Kwon, and Bone Crusher. He is reportedly seeking approximately $18 million in damages.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj had social media buzzing after appearing at the White House in Washington, D.C., where she attended an event and was praised by President Donald Trump. Her appearance quickly became a trending topic online, with fans debating the unexpected visit.

Elsewhere in hip-hop, Lil Wayne is reportedly back on the market after rumors circulated that he was engaged to a 23-year-old influencer. Those engagement reports appear to have been unfounded, leaving the rap icon officially single once again.

Jay-Z also gave fans more opportunities to see him live. The rapper announced an additional London performance on September 4 as part of his ongoing Reasonable Doubt anniversary celebration, along with a previously announced Paris show on September 10 and a Los Angeles stop on October 23. Tickets for the newly added London concert are scheduled to go on sale July 9, giving international fans another chance to catch Hov on stage.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Tekashi 6ix9ine

6ix9ine Clowns Lil TJay After Getting Slapped During Livestream

Hip-Hop Wired
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

"You An Opp": Josh Hart Congratulates Mitchell Robinson On Celtics Contract

Hip-Hop Wired
Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan skyscrapers. New York City, New York, USA.

Couple Arrested For Zany Proposal Atop Empire State Building

Hip-Hop Wired
Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common

Francesca Amiker Sues Big Tigger's Wife For Defamation

Hip-Hop Wired

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Trending
9 Items
Shop  |  Tatayana Yomary

8 OG Hair Products The Natural Hair Community Is Going Back To

Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Chris Brown Verdict, Pooh Shiesty Drama

74 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Pooh Shiesty Faces New Probation Drama

5 Items
Interviews  |  Sammy Approved

King Cooley Turns Tragedy Into Creative Rebirth On New Album, 'KILN: Forged Through Fire'

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close