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Cliff Vmir Brings FEMME Fierceness To ESSENCE Fest

Bayou Blessings: Beauty Boss Cliff Vmir Brings FEMME Fierceness, Cardi B, Teyana Taylor & Other Celebrity Cameos To New Orleans

Published on July 8, 2026

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New Orleans’ temperature wasn’t the only thing sizzling as a beauty boss brought bayou blessings to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center with a star-studded booth.

Two women with long, vibrant teal-colored hair posing together, one wearing a pink outfit and the other a purple hat.
Source: Courtesy of FEMME

Before the ESSENCE Fest Superdome shows, celebrity hairstylist and entrepreneur Cliff Vmir was drawing crowds of his own.

The founder of viral haircare brand FEMMÈ turned his ESSENCE Fest BeautyCon booth into a hot spot with appearances from Cardi B…

A group of people, including several women with colorful hair, holding bottles and posing in front of a green "WGOG" sign.
Source: Courtesy of FEMME / Courtesy of FEMME

Teyana Taylor…

Two women with colorful outfits and hairstyles posing together in a room with shelves of bottles.
Source: Courtesy of FEMME / Courtesy of FEMME

Coi Leray…

Two women with bold hairstyles and fashionable outfits posing together, one wearing a Diesel brand crop top.
Source: Courtesy of FEMME / Courtesy of FEMME

Loren Lorosa…

Two women posing together, one with long orange hair wearing a graphic t-shirt and the other in a black leather jacket and shorts.
Source: Courtesy of FEMME / Courtesy of FEMME

and Yandy Smith.

A woman with long, wavy brown hair wearing a black leather jacket and holding hair styling products in a room with shelves and boxes.
Source: Courtesy of FEMME / Courtesy of FEMME

Known for styling stars including Cardi, Sexyy Red, and Jazmine Sullivan, Cliff has transformed his talent behind the chair into a thriving beauty empire. A press release reports that his self-financed Atlanta headquarters now houses a salon, storefront and warehouse, while FEMMÈ has surpassed 100,000 monthly TikTok product sales and expanded into more than 250 beauty supply stores nationwide.

What do YOU think about the celebs seen on the scene at Cliff Vmir’s ESSENCE Fest booth?

Two women wearing "FEMME" t-shirts posing in a room with boxes labeled "FEMME".
Courtesy of FEMME
A group of people posing together, some wearing "FEMME" and "FEMME" branded clothing, in a colorful, lively setting.
Courtesy of FEMME
Two women wearing "FEMME" branded clothing, one with orange hair and the other with curly dark hair, standing in front of stacked boxes labeled "FEMME".
Courtesy of FEMME
Two women with bold hairstyles and fashionable outfits posing together, one wearing a Diesel brand crop top.
Courtesy of FEMME
Two women with colorful hairstyles posing together, one wearing a Diesel denim jacket and the other a Diesel crop top.
Courtesy of FEMME
Two people posing for a photo, one wearing a black "FEMALE" shirt and the other wearing a white sweater with glasses.
Courtesy of FEMME
A group of people posing together, wearing clothing with the word "FEMME" printed on it, and making various hand gestures.
Courtesy of FEMME
A group of people, including a person wearing a "PEMME" t-shirt, posing for a selfie at what appears to be an event or gathering.
Courtesy of FEMME
Three people posing together in a room with "FEMME" signage. The person in the middle has orange hair and is wearing a crop top with a motorcycle graphic. The other two people are smiling.
Courtesy of FEMME
A woman with long, wavy brown hair wearing a black leather jacket and holding hair styling products in a room with shelves and boxes.
Courtesy of FEMME
Two women posing together, one with long orange hair wearing a graphic t-shirt and the other in a black leather jacket and shorts.
Courtesy of FEMME
Two young women posing together, one with orange hair wearing a denim jacket and the other with curly dark hair wearing a white Diesel crop top.
Courtesy of FEMME
Two women with colorful outfits and hairstyles posing together in a room with shelves of bottles.
Courtesy of FEMME
Two women with colorful hair and makeup posing with cosmetic products, surrounded by a green "LGOT" backdrop and other equipment.
Courtesy of FEMME
Two women with colorful hair and makeup posing with cosmetic products, in front of a large green "LGOT" logo.
Courtesy of FEMME
A smiling woman with long wavy blonde hair holding two hair styling products in a room with boxes in the background.
Courtesy of FEMME
A group of people, including several women with colorful hair, holding bottles and posing in front of a green "WGOG" sign.
Courtesy of FEMME
Two women wearing colorful, coordinated outfits posing together in a room with shelves of products behind them. One has teal hair and the other is wearing a purple hat with "FEMME" printed on it.
Courtesy of FEMME
A group of people, mostly young adults, posing together in a crowded indoor setting. Several people are wearing "Femme" and "Denim" branded clothing. The background includes graffiti-style wall art and signage.
Courtesy of FEMME
SEE ALSO

Bayou Blessings: Beauty Boss Cliff Vmir Brings FEMME Fierceness, Cardi B, Teyana Taylor & Other Celebrity Cameos To New Orleans was originally published on bossip.com

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