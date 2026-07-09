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Hee Hee! Rap Teen Trim Compares Her Debut To 'Thriller'

Hee Hee! Rap Teen Trim Compares Her Debut To MJ's 'Thriller'

Trim, the teen rap sensation who's been going viral for months, says her debut project will give 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson. Say what now?!

Published on July 9, 2026

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Michael Jackson Immersive Event Honoring The 40th Anniversary Of "Thriller"
Dia Dipasupil

To let most people tell it, there’s not a single album in pop music history that tops the 1982 masterpiece Thriller by the forever-missed King Of Pop, Michael Jackson. Triple Diamond status only begins to scratch the surface of it’s massive cultural impact, even to this very day currently sitting within the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

Any artist would dream to have even a portion of that success off one album alone, yet for rising rapper Trim it’s, surprisingly enough, the closest comparison she can make to her upcoming debut project, Pass The Tiara.

RELATED: 10 Trim Songs You Need To Hear Right Now

The self-proclaimed Princess of Rap spoke with Apple Music as she prepares to release her highly-anticipated album, spearheaded by the wildfire success of viral lead single, “Coconut Water.” She tells the podcast that Pass The Tiara will be her moment to officially claim her own throne in the game, and one could admire the high aspirations on some level.

“Every song is going to count and it’s going to be a statement,” she says boldly of the LP’s projected run, which already has support by way of her latest hit assisted by Monaleo, “Nobody (Remix),” and the reignited flame of her 2025 breakout hit, “Boat,” thanks to a new remix featuring Pooh Shiesty. A video for the collaboration released back in March was the clearest example of what many have agreed is ongoing inspiration in the peak pink era of Nicki Minaj. That comparison alone has already rubbed a few of the Barbz the wrong way, but maybe that comes with the territory in making the next Thriller.

In all seriousness, it wouldn’t be the first time a musician took inspiration from MJ. If Trim is hoping to more or less replicate the message-driven storytelling in his music, we can at least give her a chance to take a shot at it, right?

Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say about Trim’s quite thrilling comparison:

1. trim comparing her mixtape to thriller #okay

via @IRDKBRYAN

2. Trim being a Leo makes complete sense. You have to be so delusional about your craft. But THRILLER???!

via @__brittanyelise

3. oh trim you will never be thriller😭😭

via @queenofkintsugi

4. Comparing a project to Thriller sets the bar in the stratosphere. If Trim delivers, we’re witnessing history.

via @Kipkemoi176

5. like i love trim but THRILLER??? NDKSLFLDFLD

via @@kssitbetta

6. Nah but FR 😭 Inteviewer: Who’s ya favorite rapper? Trim: MICHAEL JACKSON! ..and then talambout her next release is reminiscent to Thriller! 😭😭

via @TreDaBawse

7. Ns I love trim but…babes you ain’t doing shit on thriller level😭

via @5starzare

8. i love trim but u cant compare the mixtape to thriller.. 😭

via @swamparchive

9. Wait I love trim but like GURLLlll to win in this game period. You have to be likable . And comparing your album to Michael is not the best idea .

via @LikeHuh3

10. trim, girlie your beautiful as fuck and all that but don’t be delulu… cause comparing what you’re doing to Michael jackson…. nah not even close nobody can come close to MJ

via @inZAYNpetal

Hee Hee! Rap Teen Trim Compares Her Debut To MJ's 'Thriller' was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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