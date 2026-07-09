Hee Hee! Rap Teen Trim Compares Her Debut To MJ's 'Thriller'

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To let most people tell it, there’s not a single album in pop music history that tops the 1982 masterpiece Thriller by the forever-missed King Of Pop, Michael Jackson. Triple Diamond status only begins to scratch the surface of it’s massive cultural impact, even to this very day currently sitting within the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

Any artist would dream to have even a portion of that success off one album alone, yet for rising rapper Trim it’s, surprisingly enough, the closest comparison she can make to her upcoming debut project, Pass The Tiara.

RELATED: 10 Trim Songs You Need To Hear Right Now

The self-proclaimed Princess of Rap spoke with Apple Music as she prepares to release her highly-anticipated album, spearheaded by the wildfire success of viral lead single, “Coconut Water.” She tells the podcast that Pass The Tiara will be her moment to officially claim her own throne in the game, and one could admire the high aspirations on some level.

“Every song is going to count and it’s going to be a statement,” she says boldly of the LP’s projected run, which already has support by way of her latest hit assisted by Monaleo, “Nobody (Remix),” and the reignited flame of her 2025 breakout hit, “Boat,” thanks to a new remix featuring Pooh Shiesty. A video for the collaboration released back in March was the clearest example of what many have agreed is ongoing inspiration in the peak pink era of Nicki Minaj. That comparison alone has already rubbed a few of the Barbz the wrong way, but maybe that comes with the territory in making the next Thriller.

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In all seriousness, it wouldn’t be the first time a musician took inspiration from MJ. If Trim is hoping to more or less replicate the message-driven storytelling in his music, we can at least give her a chance to take a shot at it, right?

Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say about Trim’s quite thrilling comparison:

1. trim comparing her mixtape to thriller #okay

via @IRDKBRYAN