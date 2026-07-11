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Sporty Stunners Who Slayed For Their Country At The World Cup

Baddie Goooaaaallllls! A Gallery Of Sporty Stunners, Global Glambassadors & International It-Girlies Who Slayed For Their Country At The 2026 World Cup

Put on your country's jersey and enjoy our gallery of stunners who slayed at this year's World Cup

Published on July 11, 2026

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Baddest in the whole wide world!

A smiling woman in a yellow soccer jersey holding a multicolored soccer ball on a soccer field in a large stadium.
Source: IG: @nqobilekhwezi

Soccer (or futbol) fans are buzzing over this year’s star-studded FIFA World Cup which brought together thousands of fans from hundreds of countries across the globe for exciting matches, immersive pop-ups, and fun-filled activations in major U.S. host cities including Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more.

While superstars like Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, France’s Kylian Mbappé, and more shined on the field, it was the beautiful ladies in the stands who stole the show while supporting their country with vibrant flags, custom themed outfits, and cutesy face paint/accessories.

According to The Science Survey, women’s soccer fandom is surging across the world which, based on the several viral posts of them cheering on their teams, is an intriguing development in the ‘Gooo Sports!’ world.

In recent years, 23% of U.S. woman viewers entered the global fandom compared to only 13% of men who typically have been fans for at least 20 years.

Interestingly, soccer fans in the U.S. are younger, more affluent than the general population, and 43% female, with 72% watching via TV or streaming and 47% using social media for content, per Nielsen/MSN.

Who are you rooting for in the World Cup (if your team is still alive)? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of sporty stunners, global glambassadors, and international it-girlies who stunned at the World Cup on the flip.

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Baddie Goooaaaallllls! A Gallery Of Sporty Stunners, Global Glambassadors & International It-Girlies Who Slayed For Their Country At The 2026 World Cup was originally published on bossip.com

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