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WCW, Vol. 31: 50 Queer Queens Worthy Of Our Women Crush

WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Ladies, 50 Queer Queens Worthy Of Our Women Crush

Women Crush Wednesday is here, and we're on a mission to highlight 50 of the hottest queer queens gracing our timelines this week.

Published on July 15, 2026

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A woman in a neon green bikini taking a selfie in front of a white wall.
Source: Instagram / choycebrown

Women Crush Wednesday is here, and we’re on a mission to highlight 50 of the hottest queer queens gracing our timelines!

MadameNoire has searched for (and found) some of the hottest queer queens taking up space in the LGBTQIA+ community this week.

Check out who’s topping this week’s WCW list below.

RELATED CONTENT: WCW, Vol. 30: Femme, Stud & Everything In Between — These 50 Queer Queens Are Worthy Of Women Crush Wednesday

1. Porsha Williams

Disney's "Moana" Special Screening
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 08: Television personality Porsha Williams attends the Atlanta special screening of “Moana” at Regal Atlantic Station on July 8, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

2. Cynthia Erivo

Celebrities Attend The Championships Wimbledon 2026 - Day 14
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Cynthia Erivo during day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

3. Azzi Fudd

Chicago Sky v Dallas Wings
DALLAS, TEXAS – JULY 12: Azzi Fudd #35 of the Dallas Wings controls the ball during the second quarter against the Chicago Sky at American Airlines Center on July 12, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

4. Brittney Griner

Connecticut Sun v Minnesota Lynx
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JULY 06: Brittney Griner #42 of the Connecticut Sun looks on after the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on July 06, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Sun defeated the Lynx 90-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

5. Ty Young

6. Kehlani

7. TheARTI$T

8. Mudy

9. Choyce Brown

10. Janae Sims

11. Tinashe

12. Janelle Monáe

13. Willow Smith

14. Megan thee Stallion

15. Big Boss Vette

16. Lakeyah

17. Victoria Monet

18. Jozzy

19. BRE-Z

20. Sasha Lance

21. Ambré

22. Kemi Marie

23. Chelsea

24. Sam

25. Monroe Alise

26. Morgz

27. Liss

28. Jasmin A. Robinson

29. Tia Hogue

30. Shema Love

31. Lena Waithe

32. Sway the Pro

33. Cheryl

34. Kennedy E.

35. Jac’Eil

36. Michelle

37. Timari

38. Ke’Alohilani

39. Kodie Shane

40. Annabella

41. authentic_trapp

42. Aspen Humes

43. Jazzmyne

44. Tyra Blizzard

45. Kia Barnes

46. Coach Dee

47. L. Morgan Lee

48. Natasha Howard

49. still.stai

50. Kari

RELATED CONTENT: Black LGBTQ+ Movies That Changed The Culture Forever

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WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Ladies, 50 Queer Queens Worthy Of Our Women Crush was originally published on madamenoire.com

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