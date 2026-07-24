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Cathy Hughes Talks Key to the City, Urban One & Her Legacy

Cathy Hughes Talks Key to the City, Urban One & Her Legacy

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes joins Dominique Da Diva to reflect on receiving the Key to the City and shares advice for the next generation of media entrepreneurs.

Published on July 24, 2026

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Two women with curly dark hair, one wearing an orange top and the other a red jacket, being interviewed on a television set with a 93.9 logo visible.

Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes joined Dominique Da Diva for a special conversation following a major hometown honor: receiving the Key to the City of Washington, D.C.

Hughes was presented with the honor by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in recognition of her decades of leadership, service and groundbreaking contributions to media. Days after the celebration, Hughes admitted the significance of the moment was still sinking in.

But for the media pioneer, the recognition extends far beyond one person.

During the conversation, Hughes credited the Urban One team with helping build and sustain the company’s legacy. She emphasized that while she may have opened the door, generations of employees have helped keep it open through their work and commitment. Hughes even reframed the Key to the City as a collective accomplishment, making it clear she considers the honor a reflection of the entire Urban One family.

That appreciation inspired Hughes to plan another celebration specifically for staff members who did not have an opportunity to take photos with her during the original ceremony.

After 45 years in media, Hughes encouraged aspiring creators to take advantage of technology that has made launching a platform more accessible than ever. From podcasts to digital broadcasting, she noted that creators no longer need to wait for traditional opportunities to begin developing their voices and audiences.

She also stressed the importance of persistence. A career in communications does not always follow a straight path, and setbacks can be part of eventually reaching greater heights.

From transforming Black radio to building one of the country’s most influential Black-owned media companies, Hughes’ latest hometown honor celebrates a legacy that continues to create opportunities for the generations coming behind her.

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