TylersMiracle: Tyler Lepley & Miracle Watts Tie The Knot In Captivating Cabo Ceremony, Share Stunning First-Dance Video Featuring Blinding Bling

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts have officially tied the knot, and the P-Valley co-stars’ captivating Cabo ceremony is turning heads.

Source: Gotham / Getty

The two actors shared the jovial news via a post with their wedding date, “7.25.26”, officially giving fans the first look at their nuptials. Miracle donned a waist-snatching ball gown complete with a long train and lacy gloves, while Tyler looked deliciously dapper in a black and white tux accessorized with glasses and diamond bracelets.

After a two-year engagement and the birth of their son in 2022, it seems like we’ll be getting more and more of Tyler and Miracle in years to come. The couple also shared a stunning first-dance video showcasing Miracle’s blinding bling.

Luckily, everything seems to have gone off without a hitch as Miracle took to the internet less than two weeks ago to let people know that she hadn’t even secured her wedding dress yet, amongst other things that would have most brides panicked.

“Here are some things that I still have not done as a type B bride,” said Miracle in an IG video. “Number one, y’all are going to be mad at me but I still don’t have a wedding dress. It actually should be here today so we are hoping that it fits and that everything is just perfect. Number two, I don’t have a reception dress. Number three, no alterations. Obviously, I don’t have any dresses so no alterations have been done. I haven’t complete my DIYs, I don’t have any wedding ceremony shoes. Chaotic, yes, but I have faith that everything is going to be fine.”

And from the looks of it, they were indeed.

Though they haven’t released a full wedding recap just yet, guests like Lira Galore and her mother were in attendance, dressed in all-white, which seemed to be the requested attire for a pre-party ahead of the official ceremony.

Tyler and Miracle have been the talk of the town since 2021, when they took their onscreen chemistry in P-Valley offscreen and had tongues wagging from their public displays of affection. Fans of the couple thought there may be trouble in paradise back in 2024, prior to the engagement, when Miracle posed a question about the appropriate amount of time to be with a woman before marrying her.

“We’re coming up on that time,” she said in the video. “You better get it together.”

Lepley was quick to hop in the comments, saying, “The proposal is closer than you think,” before, ultimately, popping the question later that year.

He got it together, indeed! Congratulations to the stunning couple!

#TylersMiracle: Tyler Lepley & Miracle Watts Tie The Knot In Captivating Cabo Ceremony, Share Stunning First-Dance Video Featuring Blinding Bling was originally published on bossip.com