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Severe Storms, Flash Flooding Possible Across Maryland Tuesday

Published on July 28, 2026
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Gray and Blue Storm Clouds
Source: Nicholas Kostin / Getty

Maryland residents are being urged to stay weather-aware Tuesday as strong to severe thunderstorms could move through the region during the afternoon and evening.

Although mostly cloudy skies are expected through the morning, conditions could quickly become more dangerous as a strong cold front approaches from the Great Lakes. Forecasters say any breaks in the clouds could allow temperatures and instability to build, increasing the potential for severe weather.

The entire region is under a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms, which is a Level 2 out of 5. The primary threats include damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out.

The greatest risk for severe weather is expected between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Some showers and thunderstorms could linger into late Tuesday night as the cold front continues moving through the area.

In addition to the severe thunderstorm threat, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of the region through late Tuesday night.

Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, locations with poor drainage and places that repeatedly experience flooding during intense storms. Drivers should avoid flooded roadways and never attempt to travel through standing water.

Residents are encouraged to monitor weather alerts throughout the day, secure outdoor objects and have a plan to move indoors if warnings are issued.

Severe Storms, Flash Flooding Possible Across Maryland Tuesday was originally published on 92q.com

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