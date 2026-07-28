Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Here's What Master P Said About Wayne Joining Cash Money/No Limit Tour

Here’s What Master P Said About Wayne Joining Cash Money/No Limit Tour

Published on July 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Master P
Source: TV ONE / General

As anticipation builds for the upcoming No Limit & Cash Money Tour, one question continues to dominate conversations among fans: Will Lil Wayne make an appearance? While speculation has continued to grow online, Master P isn’t adding to the rumors.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Fascination With Aliens And Civilizations

RELATED: Turk Open To Squashing Beef On Juvenile & Mannie Fresh’s Podcast

During a recent interview, the No Limit founder was asked whether fans should expect Wayne to join the tour at any point. Rather than hinting at a surprise appearance or shutting down the possibility, Master P explained that his focus is solely on the No Limit side of the production and said he isn’t in a position to speak on Wayne’s plans.

“You know what? Wayne doin’ his thing,” Master P said. “I can’t speak for them. I know my people gon’ be there. It’s all about No Limit, but I think that whatever they… I wish a lot of they artists could be there. I don’t know what the situation is.” When pressed for a more definitive answer, he didn’t budge. “I can only do what’s in my control, shawty. And that’s what I’m gon’ do. But No Limit will be there.”

The highly anticipated 17-city tour marks the first major arena outing celebrating the legacies of both No Limit Records and Cash Money Records. The lineup currently includes Master P, Birdman, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, B.G., Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Fiend, Mac, Mr. Serv-On, Mercedes, Choppa and special guest Boosie Badazz. The tour is scheduled to kick off September 11 in Houston before making stops across the country.

Although Lil Wayne hasn’t been announced as part of the official lineup, fans remain hopeful that the Cash Money superstar could make a surprise appearance. Wayne is currently focused on his own tour celebrating the legacy of the Tha Carter series, making any potential involvement dependent on scheduling and other commitments. Until an official announcement is made, his status for the No Limit & Cash Money Tour remains one of the biggest unanswered questions surrounding the highly anticipated reunion.

Here’s What Master P Said About Wayne Joining Cash Money/No Limit Tour was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

E1 Monaco 2026

Political Analyst Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Hip-Hop Wired
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Tay Keith Left Behind Several Assets After Untimely Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
Two images of African American men in casual urban fashion, one with a floral print shirt and the other with a checkered jacket, posing in front of a backdrop with "SHTTA" text.

Memphis Bleek In All-Out War With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Elon Musk Clowned On His Own Platform Following Meltdown After Interview

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
11 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

10 Sexy Photos of Tyla You Have to See

Comments
51 Items
Beauty  |  Hello Beautiful Staff

The Hairstylists, Braiders & Wig Slayers Redefining Black Hair

Comments
Grandmother, mom, serve girls hot dogs on Fourth of July
16 Items
Entertainment  |  Robyn "Blu" Smith

20 Free & Fun Things To Do Around The D.C. This July

Comments
18 Items
Entertainment  |  Siobhan Dixon

'You Ain't Have To Do Unc Like That!' — Usher Removes Concertgoer From Stage After She Admits, 'I Went To The Concert For Chris Brown': 14 Unhinged Social Reactions

Comments
Summer kickback BBQ invasion promotion with text "KYS SUMMER KICKBACK BBQ INVASION" and "HERE'S YOUR CHANCE TO WIN THE BACKYARD BBQ SWEEPSTAKES FROM SMOKE MATT BARBECUE
Entertainment  |  kysdc Staff

Summer Kickback BBQ Invasion

Comments

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close