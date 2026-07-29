Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Kanye West Says 'Bully' Holds More Meaning Than Others

Kanye West Says 'Bully' Holds More Meaning Than His Albums 'Graduation' & 'Watch The Throne'

Published on July 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Larry Jackson surprised the crowd at the Urban One Summit this week by calling Kanye West during Gamma’s panel discussion, and in typical Ye fashion, he had lots to say.

US-OSCARS-VANITYFAIR-ARRIVALS
Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty

Before making the call, the Gamma co-founder highlighted the momentum the label has built, shouting out artists like Loe Shimmy, Maleigh Zan, and Snoop Dogg for helping shape the company’s growing roster.

Jackson also took a moment to thank Program Directors for supporting Kanye’s latest Gamma release, Bully. That’s when he pulled out his phone and called the Chicago rapper live during the session.

Ye thanks Urban One and the radio community for getting behind the project, saying the success of Bully means even more to him than some of the biggest moments of his career.

“I just wanted to thank y’all so much for getting behind this on this journey. These number ones mean even more than the Graduation’s and the Watch the Throne’s, and all the number ones before because, as you know, about a year into the project, I went into an episode.”

Kanye went on to explain that the album’s success represents something much bigger than chart positions. For him, it’s a personal victory after publicly navigating mental health challenges.

“So, this right here is a celebration and a victory, a success story for people who deal with mental health crises, to be able to come out of it and actually have number one records. With all the things that were done, with all the things that were said, and for you guys to be so forgiving and so supportive, it just means the world to me.”

Colby Colb, Senior Vice President of Programming at Radio One, shared his thoughts on Kanye West saying Bully is more meaningful to him than some of his classic albums.

“I find it quite interesting considering all the tremendous success he’s had in his career. He also had a period of darkness, so it kinda makes sense. Anytime you have sustained success, and then it goes away and then it’s like ‘Oh, I did it again,’ and now you’re number one again, that’s pretty cool.”

SEE ALSO

Kanye West Says 'Bully' Holds More Meaning Than His Albums 'Graduation' & 'Watch The Throne' was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

E1 Monaco 2026

Political Analyst Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Hip-Hop Wired
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Tay Keith Left Behind Several Assets After Untimely Passing

Hip-Hop Wired
Two images of African American men in casual urban fashion, one with a floral print shirt and the other with a checkered jacket, posing in front of a backdrop with "SHTTA" text.

Memphis Bleek In All-Out War With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Elon Musk Clowned On His Own Platform Following Meltdown After Interview

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
11 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

10 Sexy Photos of Tyla You Have to See

Comments
18 Items
Entertainment  |  Siobhan Dixon

'You Ain't Have To Do Unc Like That!' — Usher Removes Concertgoer From Stage After She Admits, 'I Went To The Concert For Chris Brown': 14 Unhinged Social Reactions

Comments
Grandmother, mom, serve girls hot dogs on Fourth of July
16 Items
Entertainment  |  Robyn "Blu" Smith

20 Free & Fun Things To Do Around The D.C. This July

Comments
Summer kickback BBQ invasion promotion with text "KYS SUMMER KICKBACK BBQ INVASION" and "HERE'S YOUR CHANCE TO WIN THE BACKYARD BBQ SWEEPSTAKES FROM SMOKE MATT BARBECUE
Entertainment  |  kysdc Staff

Summer Kickback BBQ Invasion

Comments
17:27
Actors  |  imjeremiahjones

Michael Evans Behling On Final Season of ‘All American’

Comments

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close