REDDZZRUNDOWN: Cardi B Teases Music, Lil Durk Trial Update

Cardi B is giving fans plenty to talk about as she prepares to release new music. The Bronx rapper has been flooding social media timelines with glamorous photos while teasing snippets of her upcoming single, which is set to drop Friday. Along with the new release, Cardi hinted that additional collaborations with fellow female rappers are on the way, leaving fans guessing who could be featured on future tracks.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk’s legal case continues to develop ahead of his highly anticipated federal murder-for-hire trial, which is expected to begin next month. According to reports, federal prosecutors are seeking permission to use the rapper’s 2021 music video for “Pissed Me Off” as evidence during the trial.

Prosecutors reportedly argue that imagery featured in the video—including references to the late King Von and a chain associated with him—could support their case. Authorities allege that Durk played a role in arranging a retaliatory plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo that resulted in the death of Quando Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab. Durk has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, and his legal team has challenged the government’s efforts to use his lyrics and artistic expression as evidence.

As the trial date approaches, the court is expected to rule on whether the music video will be admitted.