Fans Of Porsha Williams And Shamea Morton Dig Up Receipts
Ex-Friend Files: Fans Of Porsha Williams & Shamea Morton Release Receipts To Show Who’s REALLY ‘Lying’ About Shamea’s Stalled Peach
Porsha Williams’ fans are pulling out receipts after Andy Cohen seemingly confirmed what many have been saying all along: Shamea Morton’s husband, Gerald Mwangi, not Porsha, was the biggest reason Shamea’s peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta was delayed. However, some fans are pushing back on Andy’s version of events after he alleged that the businessman “didn’t want cameras filming in their home,” a claim Shamea has said is untrue.
Fans of Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton are digging up receipts to see who’s telling the truth.
As previously reported, the conversation exploded after Andy addressed the topic on a recent episode of Radio Andy, revealing that he spoke with Gerald Mwangi for the very first time about the situation at the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th premiere party on Aug. 4. According to Andy, the real holdup wasn’t Porsha as Shamea alleged this season and last, after she claimed the show veteran was adamant that she shouldn’t have a peach since #RHOA was “her thing.”
Apparently it was Gerald’s reluctance to film at their home that caused the delay.
That sent Porsha supporters into full detective mode.
Fans quickly resurfaced multiple interviews from 2025 in which Shamea herself admitted that her husband, Gerald Mwangi, a Kenyan native and business executive who serves as the president and CEO of an HVAC company, was hesitant to participate in the show, making her own decision to join much more complicated.
In an interview with E! News’ Brice Sanders in 2025, Shamea explained that Bravo had approached her several times over the years, but producers wanted Gerald involved before officially handing her a peach.
“It was always back to ‘Oh Gerald has to do it, your husband has to be a part,’ and he just wasn’t willing to do it,” she revealed. “But I think they were just like ‘Well we’ll give him some time, we’ll give him some grace’”.
Although Gerald eventually made a handful of appearances during Shamea’s debut season, she explained that while he’s always supported her reality TV journey, he’s simply never been interested in living in the spotlight himself.
“If it was just solely based on him signing up and doing it, I don’t think I would have a peach still cuz he was still like ‘No no no no,’” she added. “What people don’t understand is he’s always been supportive of me doing it. He was such a fan of me doing it but I’m like you don’t understand, they won’t let me do it without you, so hey we’re here always in God’s time.”
Shamea shared a similar story during an appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee, where she again explained that Bravo producers wouldn’t allow her to have a peach “without” Gerald participating in some capacity. Even then, she made it clear that he had always supported her joining the franchise; it was simply the cameras he wasn’t interested in.
More on the flip!
Shamea’s Supporters Enter The Chat
Team Shamea fans also entered the chat to shut down Porsha. Fans quickly rushed to Shamea’s defense by resurfacing a clip of Kenya Moore claiming she never believed Porsha was genuinely supportive of Shamea becoming a full-time Housewife.
Moore, who exited the franchise during Season 16, alleged that when Shamea revealed she was joining the cast, Porsha responded:
“Why are you doing this? Do you need the money that bad.”
According to Kenya, Shamea was left “shocked” by the comment, and she interpreted the exchange as Porsha essentially saying:
“Can’t you just let me have this.”
Reflecting on the moment, Moore questioned the foundation of their friendship.
“I just remember thinking, is that a friendship or a relationship of convenience?”
What happened between Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton?
For anyone just catching up, Shamea and Porsha’s longtime friendship completely unraveled during Season 16, with the fallout continuing into Season 17—and the drama spilled off-screen yet again this week.
The latest chapter began after Shamea publicly accused Andy Cohen of being dishonest about the reason her peach was delayed, insisting that Gerald “never had a problem” with Bravo filming inside their home or around their children.
Porsha wasted no time jumping into the comments section of NoChaserTV to call out Shamea over the claim.
Not long after, Gerald entered the conversation himself, publicly standing by his wife while reiterating his support.
“It was great meeting @bravoandy last night. I have always supported my wife and children being on the show as well as them filming in our home. I will continue to support her,” he wrote.
With Andy’s comments, old interviews resurfacing, and both Shamea and Gerald now publicly pushing back, fans are once again divided over who really deserves the blame for Shamea’s long road to becoming a Housewife.
RELATED CONTENT: Shamea Says She Sent Angela Cease-And-Desist Over ATL Athlete Affair Allegations, Affirms She’ll ‘Match Energy’ At #RHOA Reunion
- 10 Black Books By Black Authors To Add To Your August Reading List
- ‘Trippy How Life Works!’ Rihanna Brings Her 3 Kids Back To The Barbadian Street Where She Grew Up — Now It’s Called ‘Rihanna Drive’
- ‘This Rich People Flex Pisses Me Off’ — Newlyweds Coco Jones & Donovan Mitchell ‘s Honeymoon Activities Have Fans Spiraling: 13 Funny Social Media Reactions
Ex-Friend Files: Fans Of Porsha Williams & Shamea Morton Release Receipts To Show Who’s REALLY ‘Lying’ About Shamea’s Stalled Peach was originally published on bossip.com