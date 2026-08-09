When We Talk About RHOA Fashion, Marlo Hampton Is That Girl
Style Gallery: Put Some Respect On Marlo Hampton’s Name When Talking About RHOA Fashion
- Marlo's fashion knowledge, vintage pieces, and luxury labels have influenced the style of the other housewives.
- Marlo's commitment to dressing well has kept the other ladies on their toes and made her a fashion 'It girl'.
- Marlo's fashion sense is deeply rooted in her upbringing, and she treats it as an integral part of who she is.
Put some respect on Marlo Hampton’s name when talking about the fashion standard on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”
She has worn nearly every major fashion label you can think of — while introducing RHOA viewers to designers they may not have known before. Her knowledge of fashion, archive pieces and luxury labels brought something different to the show. And her commitment to dressing kept the other ladies on their toes.
It didn’t take long for her to make that impact either.
As Vogue reported in 2022, “Marlo solidified her status as the show’s fashion It girl on her very first appearance in season four, when she was introduced as ‘Nene [Leakes’s] Friend.’”
More than a decade later, Marlo’s influence on RHOA fashion is still worth talking about.
Cynthia Bailey Gives Marlo Hampton Her Fashion Flowers
In fact, her influence recently came up during a red carpet exchange with current cast member Cynthia Bailey.
Entertainment Tonight asked Cynthia whether she agreed with Kelli Ferrell, who recently called herself the show’s fashion standard during an interview with Carlos King.
“I love Kelli, and if Kelli feels like she’s the standard, I’m going to let her feel like she’s the standard,” Cynthia said.
But Cynthia also reminded everyone that several women have helped establish RHOA as one of Bravo’s most fashionable franchises — and she specifically called out Marlo.
“There’s been so many women on the show who have brought their fashion to the show, and I have to point out Marlo Hampton being someone who was super serious about her fashion,” Cynthia continued. “I mean, Marlo made us all step our game up. However, all the ladies look good. I don’t know if she’s the standard now. We had some standards before she got here.”
Kelli has since posted an Instagram Reel clarifying her comments, saying she was referring to “some of the ladies on season 16.”
We agree with Cynthia — who is a fashionista’s fashionista in her own right.
There have been plenty of stylish women on RHOA. But any conversation about the women who helped set the show’s fashion standard has to include Marlo Hampton.
Marlo Hampton Had The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Stepping Their Fashion Game Up
For those who may not remember — or who are newer to the franchise — Marlo made it clear early that she did not play about fashion.
When the cast traveled to South Africa in 2011, Marlo had three times as many pieces of vintage Louis Vuitton luggage as everyone else. She requested wardrobe assistance to help her pack, along with hair and makeup assistants.
And while the other ladies prepared for safari, Marlo packed six-inch heels. On safari.
It was excessive. It was fabulous. And for Marlo, it made complete sense.
Because the labels were only part of what made her such a fashion force. Marlo knew fashion. She knew designers, understood vintage, and knew the difference between simply wearing an expensive piece and making it your own.
As the seasons continued — and Marlo eventually earned a peach of her own — viewers watched her wardrobe evolve along with her influence and access within the fashion industry.
But her relationship with clothes started long before reality TV.
“Fashion is just in my DNA,” she told Vogue. “I was raised in [project housing], but, at the time, my biological mom would go to the Goodwill to get our clothes, come home, wash them in the tub, and hang them on the line all for us to be the best-dressed kids in Maplewood. People don’t understand it’s so serious to me, and [I understand other] people may not take it as seriously. Fashion’s been there to uplift me when I’ve been down. It really is a part of me, a part of who I really am in my heart and mind.”
Marlo Hampton’s Closet Was A Fashion Girl’s Dream
Marlo has always treated fashion as more than something pretty to wear on camera.
In 2019, Marlo took cameras inside her closet for “Welcome to the Hamptons,” and the fashion girls gagged. The closet was exactly what longtime viewers expected from her. Personalized Jimmy Choos. An apple-red Chanel bag. Sequin blazers. Designer pieces stacked, hung and displayed throughout the space.
And leaving RHOA hasn’t changed that.
Marlo continues to bring the fashion on red carpets, at events, and across social media. She may no longer be holding a peach, but when it comes to RHOA fashion, she remains one of the best to ever do it. And she deserves her flowers.
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has long been one of Bravo’s hottest Housewives franchises. The storylines and dynamic women have kept us watching, but fashion and beauty have always been part of the show’s appeal.
The Atlanta ladies know how to dress. Period. And there is no way to talk about the women who helped establish that reputation without talking about Marlo Hampton. To quote the reality star herself, this conversation about setting fashion standards on the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ drains us.
Scroll to see 10 times Marlo showed us — on and off the show — just how much of a fashion killa she is.
1. Marlo Hampton Makes Pop Art Fashion
Marlo Hampton mixed fashion and pop art in a colorful printed set covered in bold faces and electric shades of pink, yellow, blue and green. She grounded all that color with a cropped black blazer, pointed pumps and a sleek black bag. Her long, bone-straight hair gave the playful look a polished finish.
2. Marlo Hampton Goes Full Gucci Girl
Marlo stepped onto the House of Gucci carpet wrapped in the Italian fashion house from head to toe. Her multicolored printed dress was cinched with a statement Gucci belt and paired with sheer black gloves, green tights and embellished heels. Soft, glossy waves and a middle part brought the glamour.
3. Marlo Hampton Is Red Hot In Head-To-Toe Leather
Marlo brought the heat in a red leather three-piece look featuring short shorts, a plunging crop top and a dramatic croc-embossed coat. Gold jewelry and a bronzed beauty beat made the monochromatic moment even sexier. She switched up her hair to match the edginess of the this look. Marlo slayed in a short, feathered pixie that showed off her face.
4. Marlo Hampton Sets The Standard For Naked Dressing
Marlo was not afraid to show some skin in this sheer black catsuit with strategically placed panels and a plunging neckline. She piled on the drama with black fur, black Gucci gloves and sky-high heels. Long textured waves cascading past her waist took the sexy look even further.
5. Marlo Hampton Brings The Drama In Red
Marlo knows her way around a statement piece, and this sculptural red mini certainly qualifies. The oversized gathered top practically became its own accessory, while the fitted leather skirt and black-and-silver heels showed off her legs. She wore her hair long in a half-up, half-down style, letting that dramatic silhouette have its moment.
6. Marlo Hampton Gives Us Legs For Days
Marlo put those legs on display in a white asymmetrical mini dress that draped across one shoulder and barely grazed her thighs. She took the look from sleek to fun with oversized white feather boots that demanded a second look. Marlo kept the flirty, playful vibes going with a ponytail hairstyle, complete with bangs and wavy side pieces.
7. Marlo Hampton Knows How To Make An Entrance
Marlo looked ready for a grand entrance in a sweeping olive-green gown with a crystal-covered bodice and yards of voluminous fabric. She piled on sparkling bracelets, rings and earrings and finished the look with a tiny statement bag. Her side-swept black bob brought a touch of Old Hollywood glamour to the over-the-top fashion moment.
8. Marlo Hampton Does Red Leather Her Way
Marlo gave us another red leather moment, this time in a fitted two-piece set with a cropped hooded top, lace-up details and matching pants. Black strappy heels, a sleek clutch and matching red gloves finished the sexy monochromatic fit. Her long caramel-highlighted waves fell past her waist, proving Marlo loves a good hair switch-up almost as much as she loves fashion.
9. Marlo Hampton Is All About Fierce Feline Style
Marlo has given us several versions of animal print over the years – and this look is one of our favorites. While celebrating her birthday at a private, invite-only affair, the reality star rocked a cheetah bodysuit with leather and silver details. She paired the body-hugging piece with a matching oversized feline fur. She kept her hair voluminous with long curves and a ponytail.
10. Marlo Hampton Makes A Case For The Cutout Dress
Marlo showed off her curves in a black floor-length dress with a barely-there bodice, dramatic waist cutouts, and a red rosette perched on one shoulder. What waist, Marlo? What waist? A tiny red embellished bag and striped heels added unexpected touches to the sultry look. She kept her hair sleek and simple with long, pin-straight strands and a sharp middle part.
Style Gallery: Put Some Respect On Marlo Hampton’s Name When Talking About RHOA Fashion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com