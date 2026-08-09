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Usher Denies Body Double Rumors After Fans Side-Eye Viral Clips

Usher Or Uhhh… Sure? Usher Denies Body Double Deception Onstage After ‘Confessions’ Clone Conspiracies Go Viral

Published on August 9, 2026
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What the Ush?! Usher is reacting to rumors he was “trading places” with a body double instead of performing onstage in New Jersey. Social media is still in shambles with “Caught Up” clone conspiracies.

USHER: Past Present Future Tour 2024 - Miami
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Whether fans are singing along, swooning, or side-eyeing shenanigans, the R&B Tour is one viral sensation after another. On Friday, Aug. 7, Raymond & Brown took over the MetLife stadium and quickly took over social media again. Instead of stunts like Usher’s shocking cheek-peeking performance, fans started to wonder if they were actually watching the beloved “Superstar” singer.

“So y’all telling me this a fake Usher?” the caption asked on a clip of the singer with a suspiciously low fitted and shades.

Between the Super Bowl Halftime Show and blockbuster Las Vegas residency, fans feel like they know every move and angle, even if they never get tired of watching Usher. Yet, the clips from the Friday show raised suspicions about everything from his dancing to a seemingly slimmer face.

Some noted that the biggest tell of all is that Usher didn’t give flash his abs or show any other skin. And did the dimples go ghost?

If anything, social media slueths suggested it looked more like Jimmy Butler or Ne-Yo popping and locking in all white.

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While a larger debate continues about commentary on stars’ changing looks and speculation about their health, wondering if that’s the real Usher at all is a very different story.

The legend couldn’t miss the clone chatter and entered the chat to clear some things up.

Check out Usher’s reaction and how he surprised fans for night two in New Jersey after the flip!

Usher Denies Doppelganger Deception After Fans Question If He Had A Body Double On Tour

While fans wondered where the real Usher is, at least he’s in on the joke. He responded with a laughing emoji, writing:

“Y’all are funny… clone? They can’t clone this??”

Hmm…Unfortunately, that’s exactly what someone with a body double would say, even though it’s true no one compares to the original. He continued:

“How y’all come up with this? AI ain’t that advanced.”

If you say so! By night two, there were no doubts or demands for refunds. In fact, Usher outdid himself with a star-studded lineup of cameos.

On Saturday night, the “U Got It Bad” star hit the stage (ahem, for real this time) with not one, but five of NYC’s homegrown hitmakers. Forever fine Ashanti popped out in a leather flawless fit for “Foolish.”

Mary J. Blige and Method Man reunited with classics like “All I Need” and “I’m Going Down.” We love to see it!

If that dynamic duo wasn’t enough to take night two over the top, Jadakiss and Fat Joe came out to rock the hometown crowd.

Tank and his abs also made a special swoon-worthy appearance.

Streamer University star Dream Doll pulled up for a steamy serenade.

The counterfeit “Confessions” jokes are still flying, but we all know Usher is too iconic for fans to fall for a fraud and the real deal put on a show to remember.

Are you convinced by Usher’s stunt double denial or still suspicious of a body swap?

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Usher Or Uhhh… Sure? Usher Denies Body Double Deception Onstage After ‘Confessions’ Clone Conspiracies Go Viral was originally published on bossip.com

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