'RHOA' Season 17 Reunion Part 1: Recap
#RHOA Reunion Recap: Porsha & K. Clash, Pinky’s Pregnancy Surprise & Kelli Reveals Her $70K Teeth-Purchasing Partner, Jarvis
Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 17 reunion aired Sunday (Aug. 9), and, as expected, the peaches came with a side of drama. The first installment featured a tense faceoff between frenemies Porsha Williams and K. Michelle, a pregnancy reveal from Pinky Cole, and Kelli Porter casually revealing her $70K teeth-purchasing partner, Jarvis.
Porsha Williams And K. Michelle Went At It
The fiery reunion kicked off with Porsha Williams and K. Michelle finally hashing out some of the differences that have followed them throughout the season.
As previously reported, Porsha and K. Michelle clashed over their romantic connection to Nosh, K. Michelle’s former romance that flourished during season 2 of Queen’s Court. K. Michelle told Porsha that her failure to disclose their previous romance before she joined the group created a “barrier” in their friendship and made her feel as though she couldn’t get close to the RHOA veteran.
She also alleged that “outside sources” came to inform her that some of her co-stars reached out to “bloggers” to dig up dirt on her.
“I didn’t call people to say, ‘How is Porsha behind the scenes? How is Phaedra?’ I didn’t do that,” the Jesus & Whiskey singer said during the reunion.
Surprisingly, when host Andy Cohen asked who said “bloggers” were, K. Michelle said she got some of the scoop from Nosh and “a hairdresser” close to the cast.
“I know this is a group about friendship, but we can’t sit up here and act like people don’t go pull things on each other,” she explained.
Porsha said she felt “sad” for K.Michelle because she truly wanted her to have a good experience for her debut season.
“It’s just so sad. Your experience was altered. I was really excited for you to come on here. Like until Phaedra, I didn’t have no friends on the show. Child I was a lone wolf…I felt like everybody was against me the same,” she explained, noting how things changed once she “got a fresh start.”
“Then just to see how something might have made you close up to me and some of the girls, it’s sad. I ain’t gonna lie. At every turn, I just couldn’t figure out a way for you to understand another way.”
The conversation then shifted to the infamous miscarriage comment. Andy asked K. Michelle if she felt as though Porsha was “shading” her with the remark.
The singer admitted that she was very sensitive about the situation, and understandably so. The feeling was intensified because she had been fresh out of the hospital “only an hour” when Porsha mistook the wound leakage from her illegal butt shot injections for a miscarriage.
K. Michelle said she took to X after the incident to vent about the comment, although, in hindsight, she admitted it probably wasn’t the best move.
Porsha made it clear that she meant no harm with the comment.
Porsha said she wanted to create “a safe space” after K. Michelle’s hospitalization for her to tell her story because she had not made it clear what happened to her after the incident.
“But you had talked about fertility and I’m a woman who has had fertilfiy issues and I’m a woman who’s also had miscarriages,” she explained. “Again, here now I apologize and I still never meant that to be that way.”
Surprisingly, K.Michelle accepted her apology:
“I accept your apology…I was live speaking about what was going on and about how I felt in that moment. I also take accountability for that as well.”
And then came the moment when Porsha appeared to have a revelation:
“Okay so you were tweeting like you’re in a confessional?!”
K.Michelle replied:
“Yes.”
To which Andy laughed:
“Can I give you a piece of advice? Don’t do that!”
More from the RHOA reunion on the flip
Kelli Porter Debuts Her New Man
But the drama didn’t stop when the reunion credits rolled.
Following the episode, Kelli Porter took to Instagram and appeared to debut her alleged new man, Jarvis Stark, according to his Instagram page.
This comes after her $70K teeth-purchasing partner made his reunion debut, quickly being spotted in her dressing room by the cameras.
In the photo, Kelli stands tall beside Jarvis in her reunion gown while he sits in a chair next to her with his arm wrapped around her.
“THE STANDARD “ she captioned the post.
A deeper dive into Jarvis’ page shows only three photos, all of which feature Kelli—and yes, the internet detectives have work to do.
In a post shared Aug. 8, the RHOA peach holder can be seen wearing a bikini aboard an expensive-looking boat.
“This what waking up “THE STANDARD” Looks like!!! Yes!!! “Beauty” is definitely her name !!!” Jarvis captioned the image.
In a third post shared July 28, Kelli is seen wearing a Wonder Woman costume while Jarvis sports a motorcycle helmet as she caresses his face. He wrote:
“Haters will say it’s Ai ..lol let hate !!! Love you @whoiskelli !!”
Guess this love story is still developing.
Pinky Cole Confirms The Pregnancy Rumors
Even before the RHOA reunion aired, internet sleuths were convinced Pinky Cole was pregnant, and it appears the detectives were right.
Pinky took to Instagram after the reunion aired and announced the big news that she was expecting with a funny Instagram video using the viral Netflix documentary trend.
“Netflix documentary on how everyone announced my pregnancy before I did!” she captioned the funny clip that showed fans a good look at her burgeoning baby bump. Pinky Cole shares three children and her forthcoming bundle of joy with husband Derrick Hayes.
And just like that, the internet got its confirmation.
The confirmation came after the new Housewife made the admission onstage, much to everyone’s delight.
Part 2 of the Season 17 Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion airs Sunday, August 16, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.
Will you be watching?
RELATED CONTENT: ‘Queens Court’ Kerfuffle: K. Michelle And Former Flame Nosh Clash Over ‘Ex’ Accusations, Country Crooner Releases Recorded Phone Call—’Don’t Be Mad’
#RHOA Reunion Recap: Porsha & K. Clash, Pinky’s Pregnancy Surprise & Kelli Reveals Her $70K Teeth-Purchasing Partner, Jarvis was originally published on bossip.com