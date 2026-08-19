Listen Live
Close
The Dominique Da Diva Show

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Tupac Trial Begins, Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36

Tupac Shakur’s murder trial is underway, Usher’s son heads to Howard University and actress Hayden Panettiere has died at 36.

Published on August 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

Nearly 30 years after Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in Las Vegas, the trial of the only man ever charged in connection with his killing is officially underway.

Opening statements began Monday in the murder trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors allege Davis helped orchestrate the September 1996 drive-by shooting as an act of revenge following a fight involving Shakur and Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson. The defense maintains there is not enough reliable evidence to convict Davis.

The closely watched case is expected to revisit statements Davis made publicly over the years, including interviews and his memoir. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Meanwhile, Usher has another reason to spend some time in the DMV. His oldest son, Usher Raymond V, better known as Cinco, is headed to Howard University as a member of the Class of 2030. Cinco graduated from high school earlier this year before preparing to begin his college journey at the historic HBCU.

In heartbreaking news, actress Hayden Panettiere has died at 36. The “Heroes” and “Nashville” star was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday. Authorities said an autopsy found no signs of trauma, and officials have not indicated that foul play is suspected. Her official cause and manner of death remain pending additional testing, including toxicology results.

Panettiere rose to fame as a child actress before becoming widely known for roles in projects including “Remember the Titans,” “Heroes” and “Nashville.”

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Sen. Jon Ossoff

Sen. Jon Ossoff Draws MAGA Rage After Natalie Harp Trump Jab

Hip-Hop Wired
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.

Lil Durk Allegedly Rejected Peace Offering In Text Messages Ahead Of Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Duane Davis Appears In A Vegas Court For Hearing In Tupac Murder Case

Tupac Murder Trial: Day 1 Begins With Interviews Of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Admitting He Was Involved

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

NBA YoungBoy Appears To Be In Hot Water With Wife, “Come Home”

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Trump White House Grand Prix Preview
3 Items
News  |  Mion Edwards

Freedom 250 Grand Prix Road Closures: What DC Drivers Need To Know

Comments
43:05
Reality TV  |  imjeremiahjones

Bambi Is Choosing Fitness After Reality TV

Comments
The DMV  |  Matty Willz

Stefon Diggs Reportedly Set To Sign With Washington Commanders

Comments
18:51
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

Jesus Is Coming To Sin City With Gospel Residency

Comments
Obituaries  |  Nick Cottongim

‘Scream’ & ‘Remember The Titans’ Actress Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36, Father Confirms

Comments

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close