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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Maryland Cracks Down on Out-of-State Plates

Maryland drivers using improperly registered out-of-state plates could soon face daily fines, towing and other penalties under new enforcement measures.

Published on August 19, 2026
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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Maryland drivers with out-of-state license plates may want to double-check their vehicle registration before new enforcement measures take effect this fall.

Beginning October 1, Maryland will strengthen enforcement of its existing requirement that residents title and register their vehicles in the state. Maryland generally requires new residents to title and register their vehicles within 60 days of moving to the state.

Under the new enforcement process, owners identified as potentially using an out-of-state registration improperly will first receive a written warning. They will then have 60 days to register the vehicle in Maryland or show that they qualify for an exemption.

Drivers who remain out of compliance after those 60 days can face a $7-per-day fine for up to another 60 days, bringing the maximum fine to $420.

And the consequences can get more serious.

If a vehicle remains improperly registered 120 days after the initial warning, local jurisdictions may pursue civil enforcement that can include booting, towing or impounding the vehicle. Maryland’s new law also expands authority involving improperly used out-of-state registration plates.

There are exceptions. People who aren’t permanent Maryland residents but keep an out-of-state vehicle in Maryland for 60 days or longer — including some students, military personnel and temporary workers — may qualify for a nonresident permit instead. The MVA lists the permit fee at $27.

The MVA has launched its “Plate Where You Live” campaign to help drivers understand the requirements before enforcement begins.

So, if you live in Maryland but you’re still riding around with those Virginia, D.C. or other out-of-state tags, now is the time to figure out whether you need to make the switch — or whether you qualify for an exemption.

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