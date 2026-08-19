REDDZZRUNDOWN: VMA Noms Drop as Young Thug Faces Legal Drama

The competition is heating up for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, with some of hip-hop’s biggest names going head-to-head.

This year’s Best Hip-Hop category includes Drake’s “Janice (STFU),” Don Toliver’s “E85,” Cardi B and Kehlani’s “Safe,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Lover Girl,” Travis Scott’s “DUMBO” and Tyler, The Creator’s “Sugar On My Tongue.”

The winner will be revealed when the VMAs air live on September 27.

Meanwhile, Young Thug is dealing with another legal battle as he prepares to return to the road.

Attorneys for the Atlanta rapper were back in court this week challenging a civil lawsuit connected to the 2015 shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus. The lawsuit was filed by Alvin Lewis, the driver of the bus, who alleges Young Thug played a role in events surrounding the shooting.

Young Thug has denied involvement, and his legal team has pushed back against the claims. The case stems from the April 2015 incident in which Lil Wayne’s tour buses were shot at following a performance in Atlanta. No one was injured in the shooting.

The latest legal development comes as Young Thug prepares for his YSL New Generation Tour, which includes a scheduled stop in Washington, D.C.