Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Keke Palmer Teases A New ‘Relationship’ That's 'Refreshing Loyal'

Keke Palmer Teases A New ‘Relationship’ That’s ‘Refreshingly Loyal’ As Chatter Around Her Love Life Continues To Heat Up

Published on August 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Keke Palmer has a new relationship–and it sounds like she’s pretty happy with how things are going.

A woman with long, curly red hair holds a Planet Smoothie drink and makes a playful facial expression.
Source: Panera / Panera

The actress, singer, and all-around internet fav is starring in Panera’s new “Refreshingly Loyal” campaign, where she puts her own playful spin on the never-ending conversation about her love life.

In the campaign, Keke teases what sounds like a very exciting new romance, using some of her signature humor to talk about finding something that’s actually loyal, rewarding, and, most importantly, gives back. But before you start wondering who Keke is dating, there’s a catch: The “relationship” she’s talking about isn’t with a person at all.

“It’s with MyPanera”

A smiling woman with long, curly red hair holding a Panera drink and standing in front of a display of baked goods.
Source: Panera / Panera

Palmer’s campaign celebrates the launch of Panera’s revamped MyPanera rewards program, which officially rolled out nationwide Wednesday. The new points-based system is designed to give members more flexibility when earning and redeeming rewards, with Palmer turning the concept of loyalty into the punchline.

And honestly, if your relationship is giving you free food, that’s worth talking about.

Under the new MyPanera program, members earn 10 points for every $1 spent and can put those points toward menu items of their choice. Rewards start at 250 points for goodies like a free bagel or mini bakery treat and go up to 2,000 points for a full entrée.

A woman with long red hair holding a Panera Bread drink and standing in front of a "My Panera Refreshingly Loyal" sign.
Source: Panera / Panera

There’s also a little something extra waiting for members who want to celebrate the revamped program.

From Aug. 19 through Sept. 1, new and existing MyPanera members can score 500 bonus points with their first purchase under the new program, enough to redeem a free Energy Refresher or Fresca.

And if you’re feeling adventurous, MyPanera members can also get exclusive access to Panera’s new Tropical Mango Pineapple Energy Refresher, which launches Wednesday and is available exclusively through the Panera app for a limited time.

The refreshed loyalty program also includes three tiers: the free MyPanera membership, MyPanera+ for guests who spend $300 in a calendar year and unlock additional perks, and MyPanera+ Sip Club, which includes MyPanera+ benefits along with up to 30 select beverages per month and other perks.

So, while Palmer may have the internet wondering about the latest addition to her dating life, it turns out her newest “relationship” is one that comes with rewards.

And considering all of the perks involved, we can’t really blame her.

SEE ALSO

Keke Palmer Teases A New ‘Relationship’ That’s ‘Refreshingly Loyal’ As Chatter Around Her Love Life Continues To Heat Up was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Sen. Jon Ossoff

Sen. Jon Ossoff Draws MAGA Rage After Natalie Harp Trump Jab

Hip-Hop Wired
Portrait of a man with dreadlocks and a facial tattoo.

Lil Durk Allegedly Rejected Peace Offering In Text Messages Ahead Of Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Duane Davis Appears In A Vegas Court For Hearing In Tupac Murder Case

Tupac Murder Trial: Day 1 Begins With Interviews Of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Admitting He Was Involved

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

NBA YoungBoy Appears To Be In Hot Water With Wife, “Come Home”

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Trump White House Grand Prix Preview
3 Items
News  |  Mion Edwards

Freedom 250 Grand Prix Road Closures: What DC Drivers Need To Know

Comments
43:05
Reality TV  |  imjeremiahjones

Bambi Is Choosing Fitness After Reality TV

Comments
Obituaries  |  Nick Cottongim

‘Scream’ & ‘Remember The Titans’ Actress Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36, Father Confirms

Comments
The DMV  |  Matty Willz

Stefon Diggs Reportedly Set To Sign With Washington Commanders

Comments
18:51
Music  |  imjeremiahjones

Jesus Is Coming To Sin City With Gospel Residency

Comments

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close