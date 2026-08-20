DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Tupac Trial, Megan’s Act III & Lil Durk

The trial surrounding Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing is already delivering dramatic moments both inside and outside the courtroom.

Las Vegas police responded to reports of gunfire near the courthouse Tuesday, close to where Duane “Keffe D” Davis is standing trial. Officers responded to the area near a downtown Starbucks, but authorities reported no victims and said there was no apparent connection between the incident and the Tupac trial.

Inside the courtroom, prosecutors are leaning heavily on Davis’ previous statements about Shakur’s killing. Davis has pleaded not guilty, and his defense is arguing that his past admissions — made through interviews and a memoir — were exaggerated or fabricated. Prosecutors allege Davis orchestrated the fatal 1996 shooting as retaliation following a fight involving his nephew.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is getting the Hotties ready for Act III.

During her appearance on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson’s “IMO” podcast, Megan revealed plans to properly reintroduce her Tina Snow alter ego. She also teased a mix of niche, overdue and unexpected collaborations that she believes will surprise fans. Megan said she took her time creating the upcoming project and expects it to be one of her favorites.

The Houston rapper also discussed taking ownership of her career and the cultural impact of “Hot Girl Summer.”

And Lil Durk is facing another development ahead of his federal murder-for-hire trial. A judge has reportedly cleared material recovered from the rapper’s 2021 cellphones for prosecutors to potentially present to jurors.

Durk has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him as his highly watched federal case continues moving toward trial.