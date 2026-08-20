DMV LOCAL RECAP: More Food Recalls Raise Safety Concerns

Before reaching into the freezer for a sweet treat, you may want to check the label.

Before reaching into the freezer for a sweet treat, you may want to check the label.

Nestlé USA has issued a voluntary recall of certain Outshine Strawberry Fruit Bars and Outshine Strawberry Mini Fruit Bars because the products could contain pieces of glass. The affected products were distributed nationwide to retailers between March and July 2026.

The recall is the latest in a string of food safety alerts that have consumers paying closer attention to what’s in their refrigerators, freezers and pantries.

Federal officials have also announced a recall involving approximately 1,626 pounds of ready-to-eat pickled goat and chicken products. The products were recalled because they were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers who purchased the affected items are being advised not to eat them.

The warnings come as health officials continue monitoring a major Cyclospora outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce. According to the FDA, thousands of illnesses have been reported across multiple states in connection with the outbreak. The recalled lettuce is no longer expected to be available for purchase, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Other recent recalls and alerts have involved products ranging from meat and produce to packaged foods, but each recall involves different circumstances and risks.

For consumers, the safest move is to check product names, lot numbers and expiration dates against official FDA and USDA recall notices rather than assuming an entire food category is unsafe.

If you have one of the recalled products, follow the manufacturer’s or federal agency’s instructions for disposing of it or returning it for a refund.