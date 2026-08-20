REDDZZRUNDOWN: Tupac Murder Trial Unfolds, Lil Durk Faces Evidence

Nearly 30 years after Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in Las Vegas, the trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis is underway — and there’s already plenty of drama surrounding the courtroom.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in connection with Shakur’s 1996 killing. Prosecutors allege Davis helped orchestrate the deadly drive-by shooting following a confrontation involving Shakur’s entourage and Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson. Davis’ defense, however, argues that his previous statements about the killing were exaggerated and should not be trusted.

Those past statements have become a major part of the case, with prosecutors pointing to interviews and Davis’ memoir as evidence of his alleged involvement.

The proceedings also faced a scare after police responded to reports of gunfire near the Las Vegas courthouse. Authorities found no victims and did not identify a confirmed crime scene, and the trial continued.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk is dealing with another legal setback as his federal murder-for-hire case moves forward. A judge denied Durk’s effort to suppress evidence recovered from a cellphone seized during a previous investigation. Prosecutors are now expected to be able to present several images recovered from the phone extraction as evidence.

Durk has pleaded not guilty to federal charges stemming from an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo. The 2022 shooting resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a Robinson.

With both cases moving through court, two of hip-hop’s biggest legal stories remain ones to watch.