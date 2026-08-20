New Rankings Reveal D.C.’s Top-Rated Hospitals
If you’re looking for some of the top-rated hospital care in Washington, D.C., a new ranking is highlighting four facilities across the District.
U.S. News & World Report evaluated 11 hospitals in Washington, D.C., with four meeting its standards to be recognized as Best Regional Hospitals.
Leading the District is MedStar Washington Hospital Center, ranked No. 1 among Best Regional Hospitals in Washington, D.C. The hospital is also nationally ranked in two specialties and rated high performing in three specialties and 20 procedures and conditions.
George Washington University Hospital is the next D.C. facility on the regional list, coming in at No. 4. Located in Northwest D.C., the hospital earned high-performing marks in three specialties and 12 procedures and conditions.
At No. 6 is MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. The Northwest D.C. hospital is nationally ranked in one adult specialty and is considered high performing in three specialties and 10 procedures and conditions.
Rounding out D.C.’s four recognized Best Regional Hospitals is Johns Hopkins Medicine-Sibley Memorial Hospital, which ranks No. 10 in the Washington region. Sibley earned high-performing recognition in two specialties and nine procedures and conditions.
D.C.’s Best Regional Hospitals
MedStar Washington Hospital Center — No. 1
George Washington University Hospital — No. 4
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital — No. 6
Johns Hopkins Medicine-Sibley Memorial Hospital — No. 10
The rankings were brought to you by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Regional Hospitals list, which evaluates hospitals across a variety of specialties, procedures and conditions to help patients compare care options.