New Rankings Reveal D.C.’s Top-Rated Hospitals

If you’re looking for some of the top-rated hospital care in Washington, D.C., a new ranking is highlighting four facilities across the District.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated 11 hospitals in Washington, D.C., with four meeting its standards to be recognized as Best Regional Hospitals.

Leading the District is MedStar Washington Hospital Center, ranked No. 1 among Best Regional Hospitals in Washington, D.C. The hospital is also nationally ranked in two specialties and rated high performing in three specialties and 20 procedures and conditions.