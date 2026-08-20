Halle Berry Went On A Romantic 60th Birthday Trip To Cabo – And Took Her Juicy Peach With Her

Halle Berry celebrated her 60th birthday with a romantic getaway to Cabo, Mexico, with her partner Van Hunt.

Halle embraced her sexuality and encouraged women to reclaim their intimacy as they age, flaunting her 'peach' during the trip.

Halle's vacation wardrobe, including a sheer black lace swimsuit and slinky satin dresses, highlighted her timeless beauty and effortless style.

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

Halle Berry turned 60 Cabo style, going on a gorgeous romantic getaway to the popular Mexican city. From the pictures online, the getaway was as beautiful and stunning as Miss Halle herself.

The culture’s Catwoman celebrated her birthday with her forever bae, Van Hunt. The two traveled to Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in San José del Cabo, for a secluded oceanfront stay with plenty of privacy, wellness and breathtaking views.

And yes, it looked every bit as bougie as we would think it would be. But when it comes to Halle Berry, one of the culture’s quintessential beauties and entertainment icons, we expect nothing less.

Halle Berry Celebrated 60 With Romance, Wine, And An Effortless Vacay Wardrobe

While at the resort, Halle enjoyed a private pool, a couples massage, delicious cocktails poolside and, of course, views from a private yacht. She and Van also got their drink on during a private wine-making experience, where they learned how to create wine together.

The entire trip looked romantic, intimate and luxe, with Halle spending her birthday relaxing, indulging and enjoying Cabo with her man.

Halle shared pictures from her birthday celebration on Instagram, and while we loved the aesthetics, the location, the views, and the vibes, Halle stood out the most.

Each picture reminded us why she remains one of Hollywood’s timeless beauties. Her skin looked gorgeous, her short curls were slightly tousled, and her vacation wardrobe gave us several looks worth discussing.

Halle rocked a sheer black lace bathing suit that showed off her curves. She slipped into a deep wine satin maxi dress that was slinky and body-hugging. She also wore a white sarong-style dress that oozed Greek goddess.

Sexy, relaxed, and perfect for Cabo.

And Of Course Halle Brought Her Peach

If you’ve been following Halle lately, you know she has become one of the loudest voices encouraging women to reclaim their sexuality, pleasure, and intimacy as they age. So no one is surprised that “a peach” came to Cabo too.

In one carousel, Halle rocked a red and black floral satin robe with black lace trim while holding chocolate-covered strawberries and, naturally, a juicy peach. She also flashed a look at some of her must-have birthday vacation products, including her Let’s Spin gel from Joylux.

No one does timeless beauty, unapologetic sexiness and ageless grace quite like Halle Berry.

At 60, her body is tea, her skin is glowing, she’s mastered the art of being unbothered, and she has no problem flaunting what she’s got. Just look again at her pictures from Cabo.

Happy belated birthday to the icon.

Halle Berry Went On A Romantic 60th Birthday Trip To Cabo – And Took Her Juicy Peach With Her was originally published on hellobeautiful.com