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Famous Dex Arrested In Las Vegas On Domestic Battery Charges

Famous Dex has been arrested in Las Vegas on domestic battery charges.

Published on August 26, 2026
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Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Famous Dex has been arrested in Las Vegas on domestic battery charges.

The Chicago rapper was reportedly taken into custody on Sunday, Aug. 23, following a dispute involving an unidentified person. According to TMZ, details surrounding the incident and what led to the arrest have not been made public.

The arrest comes years after Dex faced similar legal trouble involving domestic violence allegations.

In 2021, Dex was arrested and faced 19 charges stemming from three separate incidents. Two of the cases involved former partners, while the third stemmed from a traffic stop in which police reportedly found a loaded firearm in his vehicle.

The charges included domestic violence, firearm offenses and other allegations. Dex pleaded not guilty to the charges and was held in custody while the case moved forward, with a judge setting his bond at $200,000.

In September 2021, the Pick It Up rapper was sentenced to 364 days in jail.

As of now, additional details surrounding Dex’s latest arrest have not been released. The case remains developing as more information becomes available.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call 800-799-SAFE (7233), text START to 88788, or visit TheHotline.org.

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Famous Dex Arrested In Las Vegas On Domestic Battery Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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