REDDZZRUNDOWN: Kehlani Cancels DMV Show, Yung Miami Taps Lil Baby

If you had plans to see Kehlani in the DMV, you may need to switch them up. Kehlani announced that her upcoming show at Merriweather Post Pavilion has been canceled as she deals with a health issue. The singer shared on Instagram that she was hospitalized and was not medically cleared to sing after experiencing severe throat pain and difficulty swallowing.

Her team is working on a solution for affected fans. Kehlani is expected to resume the tour in Richmond, Virginia, on Aug. 29. Meanwhile, Yung Miami has some new heat on the way. The City Girls rapper confirmed that Lil Baby and Kodak Black will appear on the remix to her track “Spin Da Benz.” Lady Reddzz has questions about the guest lineup — namely, where are the Florida heavy hitters like Trina or Trick Daddy?

And JAY-Z is taking fans deeper into his legendary catalog. Hov is teaming up with producer Rick Rubin for a new eight-part HBO docuseries exploring his music, lyrics and creative process.

A trailer for the project has already dropped, giving fans an early look at the conversations between the two music heavyweights.