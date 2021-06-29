Girl Talk Live with Jackie Paige Presented By University of Maryland Capital Region Health

This Wednesday is another edition of Girl Talk Live sponsored by The University of Maryland Capital Region Health! Ladies, if you leak a little when you laugh or sneeze, have discomfort during sex, or just feel like something is a little off, this conversation is for you. Jackie Paige is speaking with Dr. Briana Walton, board-certified OB/GYN and female pelvic medicine & reconstructive surgeon and the director of female pelvic medicine with UM Capital Region Health. Tune into Girl Talk Live this Wednesday at 6pm on Facebook, Youtube and KYSDC.com!

