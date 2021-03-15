Back To Events

GOVax: Let’s End Covid, Maryland – Virtual Town Hall

Add to Calendar
GOVax: Let's End Covid, Maryland
  • Date/time: March 18th, 6:30pm to 7:30pm
  • Venue: GOVax: Let's End Covid, Maryland - Virtual Town Hall
  • Web: More Info
93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

SAVE THE DATE! On March 18th from 6:30-7:30 p.m. you can join us and the Maryland Department of Health for a COVID-19 vaccine virtual town hall. Watch LIVE on YouTube, Facebook and KYSDC.com!

This one-hour virtual town hall meeting provides answers to questions related to the COVID-19 virus and the vaccines that were developed to stop its spread. Find out what the COVID-19 virus is, how vaccines were developed, how they were tested, how they work, and current distribution plans that address healthcare disparities.

 

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Nick Cannon Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated February 2021)
Celebrities Support The Black Lives Matter Movement
101 photos
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close