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SET IT OFF LIVE TAKES OVER D.C.

You asked for it – Set It Off Live is pulling up to D.C. Presented by Je’Caryous Johnson and starring Felicia Pearson (aka “Snoop” from The Wire) as Cleo.

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  • Date/time: Apr 24 to Apr 25
  • Venue: Warner Theater
  • Address: 513 13th St NW Washington, DC 20004

You asked for it—and now it’s here. Set It Off Live, presented by Je’Caryous Johnson, brings the beloved cult classic to life in a bold, electrifying stage adaptation.

Starring Felicia Pearson—widely recognized as “Snoop” from The Wire—this reimagined production delivers gripping performances, raw emotion, and unforgettable intensity.

Experience the power, the passion, and the story that redefined a generation—now live on stage at the Warner Theatre in Washington, DC, April 24 and 25, with tickets and more information available at SetItOffLive.com.

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