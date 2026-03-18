SET IT OFF LIVE TAKES OVER D.C.

You asked for it—and now it’s here. Set It Off Live, presented by Je’Caryous Johnson, brings the beloved cult classic to life in a bold, electrifying stage adaptation.

Starring Felicia Pearson—widely recognized as “Snoop” from The Wire—this reimagined production delivers gripping performances, raw emotion, and unforgettable intensity.

Experience the power, the passion, and the story that redefined a generation—now live on stage at the Warner Theatre in Washington, DC, April 24 and 25, with tickets and more information available at SetItOffLive.com.