10 Times Angela Simmons Gave Us Fashion Flare On The Red Carpet

Angela Simmons has been about her business from a very young age. With a mogul for a father, a successful future was embedded in her veins. Angela’s hustle mentality made her determined to become a business-savvy woman on her own account. Throughout her career she served as the editor for Angela’s Rundown, a monthly mini magazine for young adults distributed in Word Up! magazine; she created Pastry Footwear with her older sister Vanessa Simmons; she marketed her own faux fur line named Foofi and Bella; and she become an executive producer for Growing Up Hip Hop, a reality show she also stars in.

This girl has been busy!

Let’s not forget, Angela Simmons became a mother to an adorable little boy a few years ago. She’s made a great example of juggling motherhood, business, and a personal life. At 33 years old, Angela has accomplished a lot!

Fashion has always been on the forefront of the Angela Simmons brand. From sneakers, to faux furs, to a collaborative fashion line with the Harlem GlobeTrotters, she has marketed her personal style for others to enjoy. In honor of Angela’s 33rd birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she gave us fashion flare on the red carpet.

