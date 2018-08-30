12 Times T.I. Indubitably Concluded That His Sh*t Don’t Stink was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. How much longer must I pose for the inferior?
2. Are you done? I would like your vocal chords to cease immediately and indefinitely.
3. Hurry up so that I may enjoy my excellency in peace.
4. My drip will surely go down in history.
5. As I am the one true drip god.
6. I simply and undoubtedly am the best.
7. My superiority to their inferiority cannot be denied.
8. Look at these fools. Driver, driver me away speedily.
9. Yes, take a photo if you must.
10. If you do not understand the proper angle at which to photograph my footwear, you will be terminated immediately.
11. Please make way for the king.
12. Peace out, peasants.
