Celebrity

15 Most Streamed Beyoncé Songs

Published on September 3, 2025

Beyoncé Levi’s Ad

Source: Levi’s / LEVI’S

Our Queen B turns 44 on September 4th, and her influence on music remains unmatched. From timeless classics like “Halo” to modern hits like “CUFF IT,” Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has racked up billions of streams across the globe. With a mix of iconic anthems and global sensations, Beyoncé continues to prove year after year why she remains the undisputed Queen of music.

Take a look as we show you the top 15 most-streamed Beyoncé songs.

 

15 Most Streamed Beyoncé Songs  was originally published on majic945.com

1. HALO

1.82 billion streams 

2. Crazy in Love

Over 1.3 billion streams

3. Telephone (Lady GaGa ft. Beyoncé )

Over 951 million streams 

4. CUFF IT

Over 916 million streams 

5. Perfect Duet (Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé)

835 million streams 

6. Single Ladies

Over 800 million streams

7. Love on Top

Over 733 million streams 

8. Irreplaceable

Over 731 million streams

9. TEXAS HOLD ‘EM

Over 1 billion streams 

10. If I Were a Boy

696.9 million streams 

11. Drunk in Love

Over 1.4 billion streams

12. Run the World

Over 600 million streams 

13. 7/11

Over 1.2 billion streams

14. Partition

Over 568.6 million streams

15. BREAK MY SOUL

Over 1 Billion streams

