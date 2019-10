2019 Wizards Media Day [Photos]

John, Wall, Wizards, look, serious, focus, sad, Mystics, playoffs, wnba, Washington, Las, Vegas, Aces, Women, basketball, player, finals, semi, championship, mvp, Elena, delle, donne women,playoffs,serious,look,sad,focus,championship,washington,basketball,wnba,john,wall,player,finals,aces,vegas,semi,mvp,wizards,mystics,elena,delle,donne,las

Wizards, Washington, district, dc, basketball, nba, sports, media, day, photo, jersey, John, wall, point, guard, all, star, reporters star,day,nba,guard,district,sports,point,washington,dc,basketball,john,wall,photo,jersey,media,all,wizards,reporters

Wizards, Washington, district, dc, basketball, nba, sports, media, day, photo, jersey, Bradley, Beal, point, guard, all, star, Rui, Hachimira, Japan, rookie star,day,nba,guard,district,sports,point,washington,japan,dc,basketball,rookie,photo,jersey,media,bradley,all,wizards,beal,rui,hachimira

Wizards, Washington, district, dc, basketball, nba, sports, media, day, photo, jersey, Bradley, Beal, point, guard, all, star star,day,nba,guard,district,sports,point,washington,dc,basketball,photo,jersey,media,bradley,all,wizards,beal

Wizards, Washington, district, dc, basketball, nba, sports, media, day, photo, jersey, ish, Smith, point, guard, new, player, pose, photo day,new,nba,guard,district,sports,point,washington,dc,basketball,pose,photo,player,smith,jersey,media,wizards,ish

Wizards, Washington, district, dc, basketball, nba, sports, media, day, photo, jersey, rui, hachimura, Japan, player, think, serious, concentrate, rookie day,nba,serious,district,sports,washington,japan,dc,basketball,rookie,photo,player,jersey,media,think,wizards,concentrate,rui,hachimura

Wizards, Washington, district, dc, basketball, nba, sports, media, day, photo, jersey, Bradley, Beal, point, guard, all, star, smile, tattoos star,day,nba,guard,district,sports,point,washington,dc,basketball,smile,photo,jersey,media,bradley,tattoos,all,wizards,beal

Wizards, Washington, district, dc, basketball, nba, sports, media, day, photo, jersey, John, wall, Bradley, Beal, point, guard, all, star star,day,nba,guard,district,sports,point,washington,dc,basketball,john,wall,photo,jersey,media,bradley,all,wizards,beal

Wizards, Washington, district, dc, basketball, nba, sports, media, day, photo, jersey, Isaiah, Thomas, point, guard, all, star, smile, tattoos, head, band, cornrows star,day,nba,thomas,band,guard,district,sports,point,washington,dc,basketball,head,smile,photo,jersey,media,tattoos,cornrows,all,wizards,isaiah

Wizards, Washington, district, dc, basketball, nba, sports, media, day, photo, jersey, Bradley, Beal, point, guard, all, star, smile, tattoos star,day,nba,guard,district,sports,point,washington,dc,basketball,smile,photo,jersey,media,bradley,tattoos,all,wizards,beal

14. 2019 Wizards Media Day

Source:Hoop District/All Pro Reels

Wizards, Washington, district, dc, basketball, nba, sports, media, day, photo, jersey, Isaiah, Thomas, point, guard, all, star, confused, tattoos, head, band, cornrows, what, no star,day,nba,thomas,band,guard,district,sports,point,washington,dc,basketball,head,confused,photo,jersey,media,no,tattoos,cornrows,all,what,wizards,isaiah