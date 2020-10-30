CLOSE
HomeCelebrity News

2020 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Posted October 30, 2020

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

It’s our favorite time of year. Halloween is the official kickoff off for the holiday season and the celebrities we love are are in the spooky spirit, even if this Halloween is a socially-distanced one.

Talk show host Tamron Hall came through with the glamorous Halloween slay, channeling Diana Ross with big hit and sparkly gowns. Ciara have us her best Cardi impression by recreating Cardi’s debut album cover.

Quincy turned his unibrow into the starting point for his Frida costume. And Saweetie filmed a whole “Bootylicious” video starring herself as Destiny’s Child.

We’ll be updating this gallery as more celebrity costumes come in!

2020 Celebrity Halloween Costumes  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Ciara Channels Cardi B

Ciara is bringing that Halloween costume heat early! The “Body Party” singer channeled Cardi B for Halloween and recreated the cover of Cardi’s platinum selling debut album “Invasion Of Privacy.” And she nailed it! Ci Ci dons Cardi’s checkered jacket, green finger waves and sexy pose. If that didn’t win you over, her son Future Jr. Comes through with the Offset costume!

2. Tamron Hall Is Diana Ross

Tamron Hall is bringing the glam this season giving us her best Diana Ross impression. The daytime talk show host appeared on her show, today, in full costume. Didn’t she nail it?! 

3. Saweetie As Destiny’s Child

Saweetie came through as Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle and remade the “Bootylicious” video starring herself. 

4. Quincy Uses His Unibrow To Become Frida

Quincy May have just won Halloween with his boundary-pushing costume. Diddy’s son came through as Frida, using his signature unibrow to channel the Mexican painter. Makeup artist Meagan Hester brought Quincy’s vision to life.

5. Marlo Hampton Giving Us Foxy Brown

Celebs channeling their favorite album covers is a trend this year. “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” fashion queen Marlo Hampton gave us Foxy Brown real news this Halloween with her version of Foxy’s album “Broken Silence.”

6. Lizzo

View this post on Instagram

I voted for Biden

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

Lizzo decided to show up as the fly on VP Mike Pence’s head

7. Lizzo

View this post on Instagram

💦WAP 💦WAP 💦WAP

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

And.. Some WAP

8. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o gets her Clueless on for Halloween

9. Lil Nas X

View this post on Instagram

NAS MARAJ 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

Introducing Nas Minaj!

10. Tiffany Haddish

Comedian Tiffany Haddish gave us her take on a classic Ohio Players Album Cover

11. Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram

it’s morphin’ time

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

It’s Morphin’ Time!

12. Ciara and Russell Wilson

View this post on Instagram

Bus a Bus & Janet

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Busta Rhymes… Janet Jackson. Ciara and Russ kilt this one!

13. Saweetie and Offset

X-Men anyone?

14. Danileigh

View this post on Instagram

I STILL GOT MY MONEY‼️‼️

A post shared by DOMINICAN MAMI (@iamdanileigh) on

Danileigh channeled her inner Rihanna this year for Halloween

15. Gabby Union and Dwyane Wade

Smores!

16. Fabolous, Emily B and Family

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz! 

17. Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma

Model Winnie Harlow gave her take on the classic “Carmen Jones” with boyfriend, LA Laker Forward Kyle Kuzma

18. The Weeknd

The Weeknd as Sherman Klump from The Nutty Professor

19. Kim Kardashian West

Carol Baskin! Beware Kanye! JKJK

20. G Herbo and Taina

All I Need In This Life of Sin, Is Me And My Girlfriend

More From KYSDC
Close